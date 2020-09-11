Covid-19: The Great Reset – Revisited. Scary Threats, Rewards for Obedience…

It is Now the Time to Resist

By Peter Koenig
Covid-19: The Great Reset – is the title of a book by Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the WEF, and the Senior Director of the Global Risk Network at the institution, Thierry Malleret. The present analysis is based on review of the book by Steven Guiness, of 4 September 2020 (See this).

“This important book review by Steven Guinness (UK) reveals the same old language of ‘interdependence’, collaboration and cooperation that was heard from the Trilateral Commission in 1973. The then-and-now goal is Sustainable Development, aka Technocracy, and will result in the biggest resource grab in the history of the world.”Technocracy News Editor

The book presents a “carrot and stick” scenario; one of scary threats and rewards for obedience. Schwab and Malleret offer The Brave New World as the “New Paradise”  after the Great Reset.

The Powers that Be behind the Great Reset, cleverly work with two invisible weapons,

i) a probably man-made virus, now called covid-19 that nobody sees but corporate propaganda makes us believe is deadly and scary – fear is the associate weapon, and

ii) 5G (and later 6G, already being prepared), a strong, never experienced before, magnetic field, not talked about, not in the WEF book, not in the official media, but being rolled out over the entire world, covering every square centimeter of the earth’s surface, irradiated from hundreds of thousands of low-flying satellites.

This electro-magnet weapon is likely inflicting long-term damage, including possibly deadly damage, has been studied by hundreds of scientists, whose work has never been officially published, but stays underground. We, the People, are kept ignorant, in the shallows. Watch 5G Weapon – 8 min. Youtube below.

The Great Reset book is full with predictions of things that will or may happen, and threats, like the world will never be the same again, and we are just at the beginning of the Reset, worse is to come – or the Great Transformation, as the IMF calls what is coming.

The authors are spreading fear for the doubters of the New World Order (NWO). If you tell someone that the world is never going to be the same again, the way we are used to live our lives – the intention behind the information is not in the first place ‘predicting the future’, but instilling fear. Fearful people are vulnerable. Fear pulls the energy out of our bodies and minds, lowers the capacity of our immune system and increases the chances that we get sick, both physically from any disease, not just covid, but also mentally.

They – Schwab and Malleret – say not only that a lot of things will change forever, but the worst of the pandemic is yet to come’. Wow! Scary!

Indeed, we have barely seen the tip of the iceberg. They admit, almost with a certain satisfaction, it seems, that millions of jobs will be lost and continue to be eviscerated at breathtaking speed, and that millions of small and medium size enterprises will be gone forever, that only a few will survive, namely the globalized conglomerates – Schwab’s and Malleret’s admission of the disaster unfolding upon us, is putting the icing on the cake of fear.

The reader will start thinking, ‘what will happen to me, my family, my business, or work – my children, their education – there will be an endless row of “what will happen”, leading to despair, to angst and anxieties – all kinds of pathologies. Pathology begets pathology. Big time.

More energy is sucked out of our bodies and minds, more gullibility instilled in our brains – you want to belong, you don’t want to be discarded like all those men and women who have lost their jobs, their livelihoods – who will get sick of loneliness in social distancing isolation – and may even get the covid disease, if they don’t wear a mask. You want to wear a mask. The media’s fear campaign has scared you. And when you wear a mask, you also belong. Never mind what it does for or against your health, you want to look the same – like everybody wearing masks. Wearing a mask is like a ritual that eventually allows you to belong to the masquerade. Because, have you seen how non-mask wearers are looked and sneered at, as if they were lepers or criminals?

You want to adhere to the rules – but silently and with inherent hope you look into an uncertain future – a hope of a better world, of a return to The Normal you know. There, at the horizon, hope is still glimmering like a fading sunset. And you want to race towards that horizon, a horizon that is ever moving away from you – as horizons are known to do.

Being segregated and separated from the believers for non-obedience, is the stick. Now comes the carrot. If you behave and obey the rules, you will be eligible for a vaccine – one of about 20 or 30 (maybe more) currently being developed by a myriad of different laboratories and countries. It’s the Russians, the Americans, the Chinese, the Cubans, the French, the Africans – it’s impossible to keep track of them, let alone trusting them.

Some of the vaccines are designed to genetically modifying your DNA forever – meaning, if the vaccine leaves a lasting damage, the damage will indeed be lasting, can never be cured. It may also be transmitted as a modified genome to your children and following generations. But you don’t mind. You want to get out from under this oppression, this health tyranny. You go: PLEASE-PLEASE gimme the vaccine!

And then, they tell you, once you are vaccinated, there is a chance that some of what you are used to may go back to “normal” – meaning some things will become “normal” again. But by and large, the WEF authors, the servants of the masters of the universe, tell you also that you better get used to a new normal. They never tell you actually what the new normal will exactly entail. But they tell you what’s wrong with the current world order of consisting of a collection of sovereign nation states and what the New World Order – all under One Government – would address. But they don’t say how and by whom – and what the new role of We, the People, will be, of those who survive the imploding cataclysm. It may be close to slavehood.

But, its never too late. We have the power of will and solidarity, if we reenact it, to stop this cataclysm in its tracks. It is Now the Time to Resist. We can rebuild the devastated economy and livelihoods as a project of humankind, according to our collective needs, with the principle of do no harm to our generous and beautiful Mother Earth.

We must not follow the dictate of the Great Reset, not be tempted by the carrot of a new paradise, but resist it, and take the reins of reconstruction in our own hands and minds – pursuing the common interest of humankind.

Here is what’s wrong, even in the eyes of Schwab and Malleret. There is widespread and ever-growing poverty; rampant inequality; racism; injustice – the North-South divide – and, finally, a world population that is growing too fast and is already too large. There is of course more, much more wrong with our civilization.

The two authors avoid mentioning that greed, artificially seeded conflicts and wars – biological, as well as by guns and bombs – limitless exploitation of unrenewable natural resources, of steeling public assets to privatize them, of the monumental injustice of neo-colonization of the Global South – is driven by the very deep dark diabolical elite that wants us to adopt and succumb to the new Global Reset.

The Great Reset book does not mention that there is way enough food to aliment the current and future world population. Already several years ago, FAO – the Food and Agricultural Organization of the UN – has said that there is enough food to aliment at least 12 billion people with current technologies. The food is of course not distributed properly, is held back for speculation and price gains – depriving poor countries of their fair share to feed their populations.

Hundreds of thousands of people are starving and dying due to food crops speculation – and that in plain sight of the speculators, of the well-established bourses and agricultural commodities exchanges, like the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, originally the “Chicago Butter and Egg Board” (founded in 1898). There are dozens of such speculating exchange bureau around the Global North.

FAO’s assertions that there is enough food for current and future world populations, does not even account for the huge potential of technology and agrarian efficiency improvement of healthy food production. Russia’s food production today is almost entirely bio – GMOs are constitutionally banned – and food is plentiful. Russia has become the world’s largest wheat exporter – bio-wheat.

Given the environmental destruction by the neoliberal constant profit-greed, eternal fetish of more and more consumption and growth, a Great Reset, or a Great Transformation (IMF), may indeed be justified, but not by the imposed globalist terms of the WEF and IMF, by the  very powers behind the destruction; not under the terms of the global corporate banking, of the global military complex and of the Silicon Valley, i.e. the 5G-driven (and soon 6G) Artificial Intelligence (AI), or more broadly, the Internet of Things (IoT).

A reset has to be a people’s reset, where only We, the People, call the shots, and set the terms for the reset. A reset that leaves nobody behind and does not aim at eliminating “superfluous” populations – so that the rich and powerful can live longer with the remaining resources of Planet Earth. Because that is really their – the globalists elite’s goal.

Their powerful tools are biowarfare, invisible enemies, like viruses, i.e. corona – and vaccines against the very viruses they impose on the world in the first place.

Clever: First you attack and kill, then you offer salvation to the survivors – and kill at the same time, by the tools of salvation. It’s called dancing on many weddings, and along the way, you divide to conquer.

Divide the plandemic believers from the non-believers;

Divide between the mask wearers and the mask protesters, divide between those who believe that “social distancing” is the answer, and those who know that social distancing accelerates the disease and eventually the process of dying.

They create an ambiance of animosity and conflicts among those who were friends.

The two master minds of the Great Reset, Klaus Schwab (image on the right) and Thierry Malleret, don’t touch this delicate subject in their book. Instead they talk about opportunities and risks. They argue that this covid-19 pandemic – let’s call in Plandemic, as it clearly has been planned – offers a rare opportunity to get the Great Reset right. They call it a Window of Opportunity.

They talk about the Post Pandemic Era – as the panacea of the future for mankind, because, if we grab this unique window of opportunity to cooperate and collaborate between countries towards a global state, greater interdependence, we will be able to come to grips with all the ills, poverty, inequality and injustice. But the authors fall short of explaining how. They do not talk about lost national sovereignty – lost cultural sovereignty by embracing the a globalized and a globally governed world – abandoning the Nation State, and instead submitting to a One World Power.

That’s not all. The panacea of the future will be crowned by the Pearl of the Fourth Industrialization – Artificial intelligence (AI). It will be made possible by a 5G electromagnetic field, allowing the Internet of Things (IoT). Schwab and Malleret won’t say, beware, there is opposition. 5G could still be blocked. The 5G existence and further development is necessary for surveillance and control of humanity, by digitizing everything, including human identity and money.

It will be so simple, no more cash, just electronic, digital money – that is way beyond the control of the owner, the truthful earner of the money, as it can be accessed by the Global Government and withheld and / or used for pressuring misbehaving citizens into obeying the norms imposed from above. You don’t behave according to our norms, no money to buy food, shelter and health services, we let you starve. No more travel. No more attending public events. You’ll be put gradually in your own solitary confinement. The dictatorial and tyrannical global commandeering by digital control of everything is the essence of the 4th Age of Industrialization – highly promoted by the WEF’s Great Reset.

The global universal lockdown – all 193 UN members at once (what a coincidence!) – has already devastated and will continue to do so for years to come, our economy, jobs, businesses, livelihoods, society, social cohesions – you name it – what we called “normal” is gone, gone forever. That’s what Schwab and Malleret repeat time and again. As they are spreading fear, they are telling us, you better adapt to the new normal. Looking back on the ruins caused by the onset of the destructive Great Reset is no good. There is no hope, they tell us. Instead, trust in the future, the new Great Reset. It will rise from the ashes of the past and will give humanity – those who survive – in the long run a better life on a less encumbered globe. So, the WEF narrative.

The two “wise men” mercilessly hammer it in on every occasion at every corner, never can the world return to normal. They pretend to make us believe that Covid-19 has given us this unique opportunity to begin anew, with a Great Reset. It is twisting the truth, because the reality is exactly the contrary – they – the diabolical elite, the dark deep state – created Covid-19, to lock us down, in social separation, in quarantines, so they can undisturbed destroy mankind’s achievements in plain sight under the pretext of protecting us from the invisible covid virus. In reality they prepare for the Global Great Reset.

There is a real risk however which the authors recognize, namely that a strong nationalistic feeling may persevere. They call it “a broken sense of normalcy”. Nationalistic thinking may turn factions of the world ‘inwards’, more patriotic. They, the “nationalists”, will seek division or abolition of this new global government. The WEF authors see this nationalistic trend – they never call it preserving or returning to sovereignty – as dangerous. They predict, it will result in continuous conflicts and revolutions. Rebellions instead of building towards the Global Common Good. But, We, the People, know better. We can resist.

Schwab and Malleret cannot avoid mentioning the UN Agenda 2030 – the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which are the pretext as well as the backbone of the UN Agenda 2030 – which cannot be achieved without a Global and Great Reset, because they require collaboration and cooperation among nations that have the same vision – a globalized One World Order.

Agenda 2030 is intimately linked to Agenda 21, the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, adopted by more than 178 Governments at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 3 to 14 June 1992. The Global Warming / Global Climate Change agenda emanates from it.

This is the trick: Nations, mostly developing countries, who subscribe to pursue the achievement of the wonderfully human-justice 17 SDGs, will get money, aid money, loans and grants from the IMF, World Bank and other similar globalized institutions, to work towards achieving these goals. But – under the condition that they follow and submit to the Great Reset.

Nevertheless, we know that these 17 noble goals of equality, justice and a balanced world are a phantasy, the same as were the 8 Millennium Development Goals (observe the 8th Goal: “Develop a Global Partnership for Development”) that ended in 2015. Hardly any of the 8 goals (plus 21 targets and 60 indicators for measuring progress between 1990 and 2015) have been met by a country. Now they are replaced by the new 17 SDGs – UN Agenda 2030 – which will not be met either. The SDGs are a tool for further enslavement of the Global South by the Global North.

The saving grace is that the world is not a uniform place with a homogenous population. That is where Schwab and Malleret are unwittingly right by predicting resistance. Mother Earth is diverse, colorful, and her populations come in all shapes, languages and cultures. The world consists of a vast, universal, heterogenous humanity that will, by nature, not submit to the dictate of a few. Impossible.

Undeniably, this may lead to a division towards two or more powers – the globalists and the nationalists or the patriots, as the globalists demeaningly call those who want to preserve their national identity, their national sovereignty – a sovereignty that does not stop at the political level, but encompasses monetary sovereignty and people’s individual and collective sovereignty. For the “nationalists” and “patriots”, the nationalistic trend may lead to real democracy – maybe a democracy we have never known may emerge from an autonomous and sovereign reset made by the people; a far more attractive option than the Great Reset forced upon humanity by a small globalist elite.

The division into two (or more) camps, may lead to conflicts and wars, to bloodshed. So, are warning Schwab and Malleret. But a group of sovereign nations with alliances among them, must not end in conflicts and wars. To the contrary. They will be thriving and prospering – an endless creation and development, with respect for each other.

Indeed, the People’s way of resetting the globe, may create unheard-of and unbelievable alliances. As friends were divided by the covid-drive for a Great Reset, so may enemies become friends and allies in the future – with the goal of remaining independent, autonomous and sovereign nations and people.

This type of unity was at the heart of the creation of the Confoederatio Helvetica, what is today’s Switzerland. We stand together in defense and mutual respect, but preserve our sovereignty in daily life. Thus, spoke the three representatives of three provinces under Habsburg’s tyranny in 1291, and the Swiss Confederacy was born 729 years ago.

Hope and light will prevail. We, the People, have the Power.

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a water resources and environmental specialist. He worked for over 30 years with the World Bank and the World Health Organization around the world in the fields of environment and water. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals such as Global Research; ICH; New Eastern Outlook (NEO) and more. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

