US Targets Thailand with Attempted “Color Revolution”

US seeks to disrupt growing Thai-Chinese relations. US-funded protesters seek to remove elected government and rewrite constitution, or at the very least, cause Hong Kong-style chaos.

The Western media is claiming “pro-democracy” protests are taking place in Thailand.

English-language paper Bangkok Post in their article, “Hundreds rally for democracy,” would claim:

Several hundred people led by a group called Free Youth gathered on Saturday near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok to call for the dissolution of the House and a rewrite of the constitution.

Little information is provided as to who “Free Youth” is or where they are getting their money to organize this event at a time when the vast majority of Thais are struggling to get back to business after the COVID-19 crisis.

But there were clues.

The article included photos of the protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument, as well as professionally printed “missing” signs attempting to attribute a large number of missing activists to the current government.

However, at least one poster is of an activist – Somchai Neelapaijit – who went missing under the government of Thaksin Shinawatra -a politician favored by the US but long since ousted from power – who is one of several sponsors of the current protests. His “red shirt” mobs are visibly present in the ranks of recent protests.

Another poster is of Cha Lee Rakchongcharoen aka “Billy” who went missing under Thaksin’s sister Yingluck Shinawatra’s regime whom many in the current government helped oust from power.

Another poster still is of Surachai Saedan – a convicted murderer and terrorist who helped lead Thaksin’s militant “red shirt” street front in past episodes of violence.

The photo of the posters was courtesy of “Thai Lawyers for Human Rights” (TLHR). The Bangkok Post never mentions who TLHR is or that one of their members – Anon Nampa – is leading the current protests.

Also not mentioned is that TLHR is funded by the US government.

TLHR, Prachatai, others – All US-funded, All involved in Recent Protests



The US National Endowment for Democracy (NED) has funded TLHR since 2014. Bangkok Post in a 2016 article titled, “The lawyer preparing to defend herself,” would admit:

…[TLHR] receives all its funding from international donors including the EU, Germany and US-based human rights organisations and embassies of the UK and Canada.

One of the founding members – Sirikan “June” Charoensiri – was later awarded the US State Department’s “2018 International Women of Courage Award.” She is also regularly accompanied by US and European embassy staff when hearing charges regarding her overt foreign-funded sedition.

Prachatai – which claims to be “an independent, non-profit, daily web newspaper” is also funded extensively by the US government as well as various European govenrments and multiple corporate-funded foundations including convicted financial criminal George Soros’ Open Society.

To date, Prachatai has only made one disclosure regarding its foreign funding and ties and has not updated it since 2011 (9 years ago). Virtually all of the 8 million baht it disclosed came from the US government or affiliated corporate and government foundations.

It is still listed by the US State Department’s National Endowment for Democracy (NED) as a recipient of funds (1.5 million Thai baht) as of 2019 under the “Foundation for Community Educational Media” after previously being referred to as “Prachatai” in previous NED disclosures.

Prachatai’s “executive director” – Chiranuch Premchaiporn – is still listed by the US NED as an NED “Fellow.”