An Irish Singer who Railed against Indignities and Atrocities Cozying up with George W. Bush

Former President George W. Bush and U2 lead singer Bono at Bush’s ranch in Crawford, Texas, on May 26, 2017. Lead U2 singer Bono made a pit stop Friday at former President George W. Bush’s ranch in Crawford, Texas, a few hours before his band’s sold-out concert in nearby Richardson. “Bono is the real deal,” Bush wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of himself with Bono at the Prairie Chapel Ranch. “He has a huge heart and a selfless soul, not to mention a decent voice. @laurawbush and I are grateful he came to the ranch to talk about the work of @thebushcenter, @onecampaign, @PEPFAR, and our shared commitment to saving lives in Africa.” Both men have been active in efforts to end the AIDS epidemic in Africa. Bush created PEPFAR, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, while Bono co-founded ONE, a global campaign and advocacy organization that rallies around AIDS awareness and anti-poverty initiatives.

So, there you have it, an Irish singer who railed against the indignities and atrocities leveled upon his people by the Brits, cozying up with a war criminal more horrific than any British leader!

Yes, nice of Junior Bush to finally show some decency for others in need.

Yes, nice enough for Bono to put his time (and hopefully his riches) in the work he is doing for those same folks in need.

I forget, did Junior Bush serve time (if not being executed) for his war crimes? Did Bono have a memory lapse and forget what transpired and still resonates with the creation of ISIL and other crazy fanatical groups?

This was all because of the Bush/Cheney gang’s illegal and immoral pre-emptive attack/invasion/occupation of the sovereign nation of Iraq? Does Bono really think that the millions of afflicted Iraqis and their mourning families should just say ‘Well, the evil one is now doing some good. C’est la vie.’

You see, this Bono/Bush Jr. collaboration is indicative of how mass apathy and mass amnesia operates.

We have seas of so called journalists who for years have only criticized the 2003 attack on Iraq not for that action- rather how the subsequent occupation was handled or ‘bungled’. So what they did, and what Bono has been doing, is in fact giving legitimacy to the ‘War on Iraq’. This is similar to the recent Trump administration’s missile attack on Syria.

Since no Russians were killed, and since it did not start WW3, well, it was OK. The illegal and immoral aspect of attacking another sovereign nation, without even the backing of the United Nations, becomes acceptable. Might makes right!

Reminds one of the old joke: A guy complains to his friend about his brother. “I cannot take it anymore. My brother is behaving like a chicken. He flutters his arms like one, wants to be fed seeds, and even makes sounds like a chicken. What am I to do?” His friend offers “Well, you have no choice. You have to have him placed in an institution.” The guy answers “I cannot do that.” “Why not” the friend asks. “Well, I NEED THE EGGS!”

*