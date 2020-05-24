US War on Humanity Rages While Honoring Its Fallen Military Service Members

Memorial Day weekend should be a time to reflect on why a day was established to commemorate lost lives of US military men and women who were sent to wage preemptive wars against other nations threatening no one.

From before the republic was established to the present day, US authorities proved time and again that America is a belligerent nation — perpetually at war against invented enemies.

All wars are based on Big Lies and deception. The US is like other belligerent nations in world history except that it’s far more powerful, destructive, and operates globally.

Its privileged class lets others do its fighting and dying, notably its underclass and jihadist proxies.

Its airmen terror-bomb from miles in the sky, never seeing the carnage they cause, including mangled corpses dismembered by munition.

Countless trillions of dollars are poured down a black hole of unprecedented waste, fraud, and abuse to enrich America’s merchants of death and others profiteering from mass slaughter and destruction — while vital homeland needs go begging.

Lessons from two world wars weren’t learned. Is a third one inevitable by accident or design?

Is US rage against China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela and other countries pushing the envelope toward confrontation that could explode into something much more serious?

If global war 3.0 occurs, will today’s super-weapons be used?

The father of America’s nuclear navy Admiral Hyman Rickover told Congress in 1982 that when nations go to war, they’ll use whatever weapons exist in their arsenal to win, including their most powerful ones if needed.

US confrontation with China and Russia could risk going nuclear, notably because of the bipartisan criminal class in Washington that’s indifferent toward human life and welfare.

Given US rage against China and Russia, the only nations standing in the way of its ability to achieve dominion over planet earth, its resources, and populations, Thucydides trap conditions exist.

Over 2,400 years ago, the Greek historian warned about the risk of war because of an established power’s fear about a rising one.

Because of its unmatched super-weapons and valuable oil, gas, and other resources, the US craves transforming Russia into a vassal state the way it was in the neoliberal 90s.

It’s mostly concerned about China’s political, economic, industrial, technological and military rise on the world stage — why US dark forces are going all-out to undermine its development, a futile effort doomed to fail.

Do militarists in Washington consider nuclear war a viable option to pursue their imperial agenda?

I was once asked on live television to comment on whether nuclear weapons are dearer than peace.

Because of their immense destructive power, are they unlikely to be used?

Is the US spending one or two trillion dollars on nuclear weapons upgrades over the next 30 years with no intention of using them? Or is it the other way around?

A nation that once used them could do it again. The risk of mass annihilation today is far greater than 75 years ago.

Egged on by militarists surrounding him, Trump once threatened North Korea with “fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

Does he feel the same way about China, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba, etc.?

Loose cannon Pompeo said the following:

“Any decision impinging on Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms as guaranteed under the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law would inevitably impact our assessment of One Country, Two Systems and the status of the territory.”

Separately, he threatened Beijing with other consequences in response to its work in progress national security law.

Does the Trump regime have more sanctions on Chinese enterprises and officials in mind, increased tariffs on Chinese imports, maybe visa restrictions and/or asset freezes, and/or perhaps tougher measures that could escalate to direct confrontation?

The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) earlier warned that nuclear war may be just “a temper tantrum away.”

As long as these weapons exist, the threat of their use is terrifyingly real — notably by the US against China, Russia, and/or Iran.

If the US attacks the Islamic Republic with nuclear or conventional weapons, much of the Middle East could explode in conflict that would bring war on Israeli territory and the US regional presence.

Iran could also block oil transport through the Gulf of Hormuz with devastating consequences to the world economy if it continues long enough.

If the US attacks China or Russia with nukes, humanity’s survival would be threatened like never before.

Cold War “mutually assured destruction (MAD)” kept these weapons from being used.

In the aftermath of the 1962 Cuba missile crisis, Jack Kennedy said he never had any intention of using these weapons.

Geopolitical know-nothing Trump is no JFK. Nor were the Clintons, Bush/Cheney and Obama/Biden.

For the first time in world history, the threat of possible nuclear war is ominously real.

Reportedly the Trump regime may conduct a nuclear test, the first by the US in 28 years if occurs — as a “message” to China and Russia.

According to an unnamed senior White House official quoted by the Washington Post, a possible US nuke test is “very much an ongoing conversation.”

As the nation honors its fallen service members, reflect on why they were sent abroad to fight in the first place when no wars from the 19th to the 21st century needed to be fought.

Wars are waged for wealth and power, threats invented to unjustifiably justify them.

Merchants of mass slaughter and destruction profit hugely. The misnamed “good war” was worst of all.

If the US hadn’t goaded imperial Japan to attack America, Pearl Harbor wouldn’t have happened.

If the US, Britain and France challenged Nazi Germany early after Hitler came to power instead of letting things escalate toward war by doing nothing, peace on the continent could have been maintained instead of WW II.

Wars are all about belligerents wanting them waged. Throughout its history, the US has been and remains a warrior state, abhorring peace and stability.

It shows by forever wars on humanity in multiple theaters, no end of them in prospect — along with a militarized homeland.

Will humanity be consumed by mushroom-shaped denouement because militarists in Washington may go too far?

Memorial Day hypocrisy ignores a nation permanently at war for world peace it abhors and won’t tolerate.

Achieving it would defeat its imperial aims, why forever US wars won’t end in our lifetime — maybe never until they end us.

