US Relocating ISIS Terrorists

By Stephen Lendman
Global Research, July 14, 2017
Region:
Theme: ,
In-depth Report:

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at [email protected].

In war theaters where ISIS operates, America supports the scourge it pretends to oppose, along with al-Nusra and other terrorist groups.

An often used tactic involves relocating ISIS fighters from one area to another – last year from Mosul to Syria, currently from Raqqa to elsewhere in the country.

According to Fars News,

“US-led forces have several times transferred the ISIL leaders from Iraq and Syria to other regions by heliborne operations.”

“Local sources reported on Wednesday that three military helicopters of the US-led coalition carried out another heliborne operation in Eastern Homs, carrying a number of ISIL terrorists on board.”

“The Arabic-language al-Hadath news quoted the sources as saying that a group of ISIL terrorists were transferred by a van from the town of Ayash in Eastern Deir Ezzur to a ISIL-held desert region in the Eastern direction of the town of al-Sukhnah in Eastern Homs, where three helicopters of the US-led coalition were hovering over the region.”

On July 14, AMN news reported “foreign fighters” in Raqqa, saying US forces are aiding ISIS terrorists they claim to be combating, providing them “with military assistance, including air cover and munitions.”

In France at the Elysee Palace with French President Macron, Trump ignored daily US-led coalition terror-bombing in Iraq and Syria, responsible for massacring thousands of civilians, instead saying “ceasefire (in Syria) would be a wonderful thing.”

Macron deceptively said

“(w)e have one main goal, which is to eradicate terrorism, no matter who they are. We want to build an inclusive and sustainable political solution.”

“Against that background, I do not require Assad’s departure. This is no longer a prerequisite for France to work on that.”

Regime change, replacing Assad with pro-Western puppet rule, destroying Syrian sovereignty, and isolating Iran ahead of plans to oust its government remain key US/French imperial goals.

Their strategy throughout years of war remains in place. Tactics alone changed. On Thursday, Sergey Lavrov said Russia’s policy on Syria strictly adheres to international law and Security Council resolutions.

They clearly affirm the right of the Syrian people to decide the fate of their country, Lavrov stressed.

Separately, aboard Air Force One en route to Paris, Trump commented on dismal US/Russian relations, saying he’d like to invite Putin to the White House, but now isn’t “the right time,” adding:

“We have very heavy sanctions on Russia right now. I would never take (them) off until something is worked out to our satisfaction and everybody’s satisfaction in Syria and in Ukraine.”

Bipartisan US hostility toward Russia makes improved relations unattainable. Trump is captive to dark forces running America.

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at [email protected].

My newest book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

Listen to cutting-edge discussions with distinguished guests on the Progressive Radio News Hour on the Progressive Radio Network.

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Stephen Lendman, Global Research, 2017

Comment on Global Research Articles on our Facebook page

Become a Member of Global Research

Articles by: Stephen Lendman

About the author:

Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected] His new book as editor and contributor is titled "Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III." http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html Visit his blog site at sjlendman.blogspot.com. Listen to cutting-edge discussions with distinguished guests on the Progressive Radio News Hour on the Progressive Radio Network. It airs three times weekly: live on Sundays at 1PM Central time plus two prerecorded archived programs.

Disclaimer: The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). The Centre for Research on Globalization will not be responsible for any inaccurate or incorrect statement in this article. The Centre of Research on Globalization grants permission to cross-post Global Research articles on community internet sites as long the source and copyright are acknowledged together with a hyperlink to the original Global Research article. For publication of Global Research articles in print or other forms including commercial internet sites, contact: [email protected]

www.globalresearch.ca contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available to our readers under the provisions of "fair use" in an effort to advance a better understanding of political, economic and social issues. The material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving it for research and educational purposes. If you wish to use copyrighted material for purposes other than "fair use" you must request permission from the copyright owner.

For media inquiries: [email protected]