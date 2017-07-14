US Relocating ISIS Terrorists

VISIT MY NEW WEB SITE: stephenlendman.org (Home – Stephen Lendman). Contact at [email protected].

In war theaters where ISIS operates, America supports the scourge it pretends to oppose, along with al-Nusra and other terrorist groups.

An often used tactic involves relocating ISIS fighters from one area to another – last year from Mosul to Syria, currently from Raqqa to elsewhere in the country.

According to Fars News,

“US-led forces have several times transferred the ISIL leaders from Iraq and Syria to other regions by heliborne operations.” “Local sources reported on Wednesday that three military helicopters of the US-led coalition carried out another heliborne operation in Eastern Homs, carrying a number of ISIL terrorists on board.” “The Arabic-language al-Hadath news quoted the sources as saying that a group of ISIL terrorists were transferred by a van from the town of Ayash in Eastern Deir Ezzur to a ISIL-held desert region in the Eastern direction of the town of al-Sukhnah in Eastern Homs, where three helicopters of the US-led coalition were hovering over the region.”

On July 14, AMN news reported “foreign fighters” in Raqqa, saying US forces are aiding ISIS terrorists they claim to be combating, providing them “with military assistance, including air cover and munitions.”

In France at the Elysee Palace with French President Macron, Trump ignored daily US-led coalition terror-bombing in Iraq and Syria, responsible for massacring thousands of civilians, instead saying “ceasefire (in Syria) would be a wonderful thing.”

Macron deceptively said

“(w)e have one main goal, which is to eradicate terrorism, no matter who they are. We want to build an inclusive and sustainable political solution.” “Against that background, I do not require Assad’s departure. This is no longer a prerequisite for France to work on that.”

Regime change, replacing Assad with pro-Western puppet rule, destroying Syrian sovereignty, and isolating Iran ahead of plans to oust its government remain key US/French imperial goals.

Their strategy throughout years of war remains in place. Tactics alone changed. On Thursday, Sergey Lavrov said Russia’s policy on Syria strictly adheres to international law and Security Council resolutions.

They clearly affirm the right of the Syrian people to decide the fate of their country, Lavrov stressed.

Separately, aboard Air Force One en route to Paris, Trump commented on dismal US/Russian relations, saying he’d like to invite Putin to the White House, but now isn’t “the right time,” adding:

“We have very heavy sanctions on Russia right now. I would never take (them) off until something is worked out to our satisfaction and everybody’s satisfaction in Syria and in Ukraine.”

Bipartisan US hostility toward Russia makes improved relations unattainable. Trump is captive to dark forces running America.

