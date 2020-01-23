Trump Parties in Davos While Ordinary Americans Struggle to Make Ends Meet

The annual Davos billionaire’s ball — aka World Economic Forum — continues until Friday.

Once a year, prominent movers and shakers gather together in Switzerland to plot their next moves for greater self-enrichment at the expense of exploited masses.

They’ve never had things better, but it’s never enough, using money to make more of it, indifferent to the real world of ordinary people, uncaring about their daily struggle to get by.

On Tuesday, Trump addressed the forum, his usual display of bombast, bravado, Big Lies and deception featured, wrapped in the American flag — likely fooling his faithful back home, his public remarks and tweets intended for them.

The “great American comeback” he trumpeted about (pun intended) exists only for the privileged few, no others.

His claim about an “economic boom the likes of which the world has never seen before (sic)” fooled no one in Davos or anyone back home struggling daily to make ends meet, including millions of hungry/food insecure Americans, the unemployed and underemployed.

Inside his White House, Mar-a-Lago, and Davos bubbles, it’s paradise. Outside for most Americans, it’s dystopian hell or bordering it.

Countless millions of US households face unacceptable choices between paying rent or servicing mortgages, seeking high-cost medical care when needed, heating homes in winter, feeding family members, and juggling other expenses — a disturbing reality far removed from Trump’s luxury lifestyle.

A massive disconnect exists between soaring equity prices and dismal economic conditions for most Americans.

Economist David Rosenberg believes there’s an 80% chance for recession this year, largely because high household debt, adding:

The US has “the mother of all credit bubbles…on corporate balance sheets.”

“I thing people will be surprised at how weak the economy is” this year.

Economist John Williams said risks exist for a “major financial crisis.” His recession forecast is unchanged, saying:

His “broad outlook in the weeks and months ahead remains in place for: (1) a continued intensifying US economic downturn in meaningful underlying series such as production and retail sales, reflected in (2) mounting selling pressure on the US dollar, against currencies such as the Swiss Franc, (3) continued flight to safety in precious metals, with upside pressures on gold and silver prices, and (4) increasingly high risk of extraordinarily heavy stock-market selling.”

Trump’s highly touted “extraordinary trade deals” with China, Canada and Mexico were largely much ado about little — clearly nothing benefitting ordinary Americans.

According to the South China Morning Post, cracks already appeared in the Sino/US phase one deal, saying:

Based on domestic needs, it “may be doomed from the start,” one analyst saying the notion of China buying an additional $200 billion worth of US goods in the next two years is unrealistic.

Trump’s rosy scenario US economic picture defied the reality of protracted main street hard times, real unemployment about 20%, most working Americans way underemployed.

No US economic boom exists for ordinary Americans, chickens perhaps coming home to roost this year if Rosenberg and Williams are right.

The entire transcript of Trump’s address reads like grade B Hollywood fiction.

In her tour de force book titled Web of Debt, Ellen Brown quoted Hans Schicht’s commentary, headlined The Death of Banking and Macro Politics, saying:

“Through a network of anonymous financial spider webbing, only a handful of global King Bankers own and control it all.”

“Everybody, people, enterprise, State and foreign countries, all have become slaves chained to the Banker’s credit ropes.”

“Big Brother has come to us in the striped suit of the Banker,” robbing everyone through “legal tribute in the form of interest.”

“Modern fiat banking has developed into an instrument of usurpation and people control…a form of government, ‘bankdoms,’ (much like) kingdoms, republics, (or) dictatorships” but more subtle.

Today’s “New World Order wants open frontiers for international finance, but (that’s like) asking the house owner to leave the doors unlocked for the burglar to have easy access” and be able to strip it bare.

International bankers are looting world economies, transforming them into dystopian backwaters – ordinary people subjugated, unempowered, enslaved, and impoverished like in Orwell’s 1984, warning:

“Big Brother is watching you. If you want a vision of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face – forever.”

That’s today’s reality for most Americans and their counterparts in Western and most other societies, exploited by a government/big business partnership, bankers topping the pecking order.

The Wall Street owned and controlled Fed, along with other major central banks run world economies by controlling their money — the supreme power above all others.

It’s the lifeblood without which commerce can’t operate, nor can wars be waged.

Controlled by powerful interests, the rich amass greater wealth by exploiting ordinary people so they can benefit hugely.

That’s today’s disturbing reality that Trump, other world leaders, corporate America, and establishment media won’t ever explain.

