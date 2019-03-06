Trump Breaks Another Promise: Troops Will Remain in Syria

It was a mere two months ago the president of the United States declared he would leave Syria and bring home the troops.

“Our boys, our young women, our men, they’re all coming back,” Trump said. “And they’re coming back now. We won. And that’s the way we want it. And that’s the way they want it.”

After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home! pic.twitter.com/xoNjFzQFTp — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

We have defeated ISIS in Syria, my only reason for being there during the Trump Presidency. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 19, 2018

That was then, this is now.

Now Trump has gone back on his promise, as he has gone back on most of his other promises, and US troops will continue to violate Syria’s national sovereignty for the foreseeable future.

Mr. Trump has yet to admit—his massive ego won’t let him—that at best the US played a minor role in eradicating the Islamic State, a terror organization that began as a Pentagon psyop during the Iraqi resistance to George W. Bush’s invasion.

In fact, it was Russia and Iran in coordinated with the Syrian Arab Army that neutralized the threat, but you won’t hear Trump or the corporate media he supposedly detests talk about this. If you ask the average citizen, he or she will likely say it was the US that singlehandedly beat the Islamic State. (See David William Pear, “Who Really Defeated ISIS.”)

“A small peace keeping group of about 200 will remain in Syria for period of time,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said last month.

The Pentagon, however, notorious for decades of deceit and lies, said the actual number will be double that mentioned by Sanders. The actual number is likely triple or quadruple the official estimate—possibly more, much more.

This illegality, this violation of international law and the UN Charter (the US signed this document in 1945 with the founding of the UN), represents a cornerstone of US foreign policy. The US has invaded 70 nations, engaged in genocide, economic warfare, and has fomented terror since the founding of the nation (see Dr. Gideon Polya’s “The US Has Invaded 70 Nations Since 1776—Make 4 July Independence From America Day”).

ISIS is not and has never been the reason the United States bombed targets and killed thousands of Syrian civilians. The war on ISIS was about establishing a military presence in Syria, the excuse being an effort to counter Iran’s geopolitical aims.

The centerpiece of this strategy is Israel, which has for years called for an outright invasion of Iran, using the fallacious pretext of nuclear weapons. Like Iraq under Saddam Hussein, Iran doesn’t possess nuclear weapons. This has been verified by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The agency also reported Iran was in compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which Trump ultimately killed. Nonetheless, the US and Israel continue to push the absurd fallacy that Iran will nuke Israel, thus inviting annihilation by Israel with its nukes, which are undeclared and have been for decades.

It was obvious from the start when Trump surrounded itself with generals, and then a rabble of neocons (Bolton, Abrams, and Pompeo), that in no way would he live up to his promise to make America noninterventionist again, which it never was (see above).

It is safe to say the MAGA troops faithfully support of his policies, formulated by neocons and their cousins, the “humanitarian interventionists.” Take a look at the Breitbart and Drudge Report websites. There is virtually no criticism of Trump’s foreign policy and the focus is invariably on the border and the twists and turns of an orchestrated “civl war” between the “New Right,” or “Alt-right,” and the Left. It would seem Breitbart is more interested in Melania Trump’s footwear than endless war, while Drudge peppers his front page with nonsense about celebrities and sports mixed in with news stories on the border and the evilness of Hillary Clinton and all things Democrat. The new distraction is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She competes daily with the fake Mueller investigation.

It’s not fake news. It’s diversionary news.

It’s fair to say most of Trump’s hardcore MAGA supporters believe Make America Great Again is achieved by invading small, usually defenseless countries. In the case of Breitbart, Drudge, et al, these issues are ignored altogether. It should be kept in mind Breitbart got its start in Jerusalem.

“One thing we specifically discussed [while on a junket to Israel]… was our desire to start a site that would be unapologetically pro-freedom and pro-Israel. We were sick of the anti- Israel bias of the mainstream media and J-Street. By launching Breitbart Jerusalem, the journey comes full circle and a promise between two friends is fulfilled. And in a very real sense, Breitbart News Network returns to its roots,“ wrote Larry Solov for Breitbart in November 2013 (see previous link where there is a photo of Andrew Breitbart meeting with Bibi Netanyahu).

Donald Trump is now a card-carrying neocon doing the work of Israel in the Middle East. His betrayal of a promise to get our troops out of Syria (and Iraq and Afghanistan) in addition to his collaboration with Israel and its crimes—above all its slow-motion genocide of the Palestinians—should stand as proof positive Trump is more of the same, never mind the personality quirks and the raving narcissism he displays on a daily basis.

This article was originally published on the author’s blog site: Another Day in the Empire.

Kurt Nimmo is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

