The Moment of Truth Has Come! What Now? Threat to Life on Planet Earth: Ozone Dying and the Deadly Ultraviolet Cosmic Radiation

There is no possibility of mistakes since 04.04.2018. Beyond all official claims and speculation about increasing CO2 emissions as a threat to earth’s life there is now proof to the contrary. The real threat to life is the deadly ultraviolet cosmic radiation that in the meantime reaches the Earth’s surface because the ozone layer can no longer stop it.

That means, that a part of the atmosphere, the famous and unique Blue of the planet Earth, that all the astronauts worship, is in is in the process of dissolution. The atmosphere thus no longer offers the protection for which it was created in the course of earthly life. Specifically, the ozone layer is disappearing, which is responsible for this protection. Already at the end of the Perm 250 million years ago nearly all life on earth became extinct, because nothing grew any more. The so-called “Great Dying” had then probably the same reason (Gabbattis 2018).

Today, the problem consists not only in the existence of the infamous ozone holes over the Antarctic and over the Arctic, too, but also in that they, contrary to expectations, make no attempt to close themselves (Titze 2018), and that the ozone layer as such has in the meantime generally become very weak (Dönges 2017). This means that it lets the cosmic radiation pass also far from the ozone holes themselves. That this is possible, has always been denied.

The bearer of the horrendous message is Dr. Marvin Herndon together with Raymond Hoisington and Mark Whiteside, who have their respective Research results just published in the “Journal of Geography, Environment and Earth Science International”, Vol. 14, Issue 2, – titled:

“Deadly Ultraviolet UV-C and UV-B Penetration to Earth´s Surface: Human and Environmental Health Implications” (1)

In their article, the authors explain that UV-B radiation is a “stress factor”, that has a negative influence on the survival and growth of organisms in marine and freshwater, for instance Plankton, both as vegetable as well as animal. Thus, the food base of the marine and generally water inhabitants is endangered. In addition, UV-B can affect the photosynthesis, growth and metabolism of the underwater world, it can disturb the coral reef communities and destroy them by coral bleaching as well as by leading to a genome instability of plants. However, UV radiation is also harmful on land, for example generally for trees because it alters their biological and chemical environment. Conifers can produce deficient pollen under UV-B radiation and be disturbed in their reproduction or even become sterile. The toxicity of UV-B is known. It also applies to all other living beings.

UV-C, again, has for example lethal effects on insects and microorganisms. It even leads to a programmed cell death in plants. In rats, it causes cell damage, in humans, depending on the duration of irradiation, at least skin damages. In the announcement of the publication, there is a summary:

It is widely believed that atmospheric ozone blocks the deadly portion of solar radiation, UV-C and most UV-B, from reaching Earth’s surface. A just published scientific paper challenges this assumption. Published this week in the Journal of Geography, Environment and Earth Science International, the paper by J. Marvin Herndon, PhD, of Trans dyne Corporation, Raymond D Hoisington of I Ray Spectra Metrics, and Mark Whiteside, MD, MPH, a Florida Department of Health physician, confirms evidence NASA published and then failed to follow-up on in 2007.“

NASA was informed since years

Eleven years ago, NASA scientists published the first evidence that UV-C and UV-B was penetrating the ozone layer and reaching Earth’s surface, evidence now confirmed by Herndon et al. After D’Antoni et al.’s 2007 paper showed UV-C and UV-B reaching Earth’s surface – contrary to ethical protocols, NASA conducted no follow-up investigation, despite the grave implications of their own measurements. The article states:

´In science when a discovery is made that contradicts current understanding, scientists have the responsibility to attempt to refute the discovery beyond reasonable doubt. If unable to do so, the implications of the new discovery should be discussed in the scientific literature. The 2007 D’Antoni et al. discovery of UV-C radiation reaching Earth’s surface should have been the subject of intense investigation by NASA for two reasons, one scientific and one ethical.

Despite the implication of NASA’s 2007 findings for atmospheric science and despite their profound implications for human and environmental health, NASA failed to conduct a follow-up investigation…. This inaction begs the question: Is NASA complicit in a covert global activity, such as military ‘national-defense’ aerial jet-spraying of toxic coal fly ash that poses serious risks to life on Earth?

For at least 20 years, with ever increasing quantity and duration, the military has engaged in spraying particulate matter into the region where clouds form to manipulate and weaponize the atmosphere and weather. Analytical data on rain and snow samples are consistent with toxic coal fly ash as the main aerosolized substance being used. Since about 2010 this aerial spraying has become a near-daily, near-global operation. As the article reveals, the aerial spraying ´places vast amounts of chlorine, bromine, fluorine and iodine into the atmosphere all of which can deplete ozone… Potentially other substances in coal fly ash aerosols, including Nano-particulates, might adversely affect atmospheric ozone´. Ozone depletion is now global and is allowing deadly ultraviolet to reach ground level. The article further notes, ´Ultraviolet radiation is the most harmful and genotoxic component of the solar radiation spectrum. The mutagenicity and lethal action of sunlight exhibit two maxima, both in the UV region of the spectrum. The authors ´provide introductory information on the devastating effects of UV-B and UV-C on humans, phytoplankton, coral, insects and plants´. The military might consider all this as ‘collateral damage’, but it is far more serious, threatening virtually all life on Earth.

Other reasons for the ozone dying: the entire military geoengineering

As much to Herndon et al. If we also think of Rosalie Bertell‘s study “Planet Earth. The Latest Weapon of War” (in German “Kriegswaffe Planet Erde”), then it becomes clear what besides the ongoing spraying of the atmosphere with nanoparticles, the so-called “Solar Radiation Management”, SRM, which is now also officially aimed at by civilian geo engineers, has contributed to the destruction of the ozone layer and continues to contribute, indeed increasingly:

1. Radioactivity: There were 2,200 nuclear tests, including those with hydrogen bombs, in particular in the atmosphere between 1958 and 1998, 2/3 of which were carried out by the USA, 1/3 by the Soviet Union; to this adds the damage caused by accidents of nuclear power plants from Harrisburg to Chernobyl to Fukushima, which since 2011 has to be considered a permanent LAA (Largest Assumed Accident) that remains unstoppable and is responsible for the first appearance of an ozone hole over the Arctic; in addition there is the Nano dust of innumerable tons of uranium ammunition (DU ammunition from “depleted uranium”, mostly waste from the nuclear industry) used in all wars since the first Gulf War in the Balkans, the Middle East and Afghanistan (recently Hänsel 2017); and there are certainly radioactive loads of which we know nothing (military secrecy), or which are not counted like the normal operation of nuclear power plants. Already in the 1950s Wilhelm Reich found out that radioactivity is destroying the vital energy he called “orgone”, especially of the air (see Senf 2003).

2. Supersonic flights contribute to the destruction of the ozone layer in the atmosphere (which is why the civil Concorde project on the introduction of the supersonic flight in civilian traffic has been dropped).

3. Missile flights contribute to the destruction of the atmosphere because of their propellants, which partly work with plutonium (such as the 1997 Saturn Cassini rocket that arrived at Saturn in 2017).

4. The irradiation of the ionosphere with billions of watt-strong artificial electromagnetic waves through the worldwide installations of “ionospheric heaters”, such as HAARP in Alaska, heat the ionosphere and charge it extremely, cutting it up and producing holes in it (s. Begich/Manning 2001). Each time the waves pass the underlying ozone layer.

5. The “Star Wars” activities of the military from space, the work on satellites and the formation of electronic grids to monitor, control and energetically influence the entire earth’s space (recently Freeland 2018) in the form of a planetary “lockdown”, as well as their earthly counterpart:

6. The microwaves, wireless energy transmission, mobile phone masts and in general the earthly production of cosmic radiation such as X-rays in medicine, food industry and everyday life.

7. Even “normal” air traffic has become one of the evildoers of ozone depletion (Herndon, 2017, already Loppow 1993), not to mention the spraying in the troposphere and the stratosphere with heavy metals and other toxic substances, which Herndon particularly mentions.

The whole program is implemented with the ongoing military “geoengineering” of the MIC, the Military-Industrial Complex (see Werlhof 2018).

What is to be done?

What we experience is an ongoing destruction process. It has now apparently reached a point where it suddenly changes, that is, it has begun to become irreversible. It took no more than 50 years to do so, assuming the unrecognized discovery of UV-B and -C radiation on Earth by NASA 2007. That’s not much, considering that this process has triggered even planetary effects which, in fact, threaten nothing less than our survival on earth and even will end it if we – meaning us as humanity per se – don’t do the right thing now.

Yet, the catastrophe has already begun: The “silent spring”, predicted by Rachel Carson in the 1960s (Carson 1962), is already occurring. The decline in bird- and insect-populations between 40 and 70% has long since been noticed everywhere, as well as coral bleaching in the oceans, the emptiness of the Pacific Ocean after Fukushima and, in general, the daily extinction of animal and plant species (WWF 2008).

It is obvious that the process of destroying the atmosphere through military geoengineering should be stopped almost immediately, so that the earth has a chance to heal the wounds that were inflicted on it – in particular ozone depletion. How long would that take? And: Would there be enough time to save earth´s life and renew it? Or has this chance already passed? That would be the case if the effects felt today were only the first part of those which need 40-60 years to make themselves noticed, so that the whole rest would yet follow, and we would only be experiencing the beginning of what is already on the way…

In general, the recovery of the ozone layer has been calculated to last 50 years (see Ozone). But it did not happen because the conditions for it were not present at all. There have even been attempts to directly attack the ozone layer and experiment with it for a kind of “climate engineering”, for example to produce an ozone hole over enemy territory. However, the person responsible, Harry Wexler, later before his death warned explicitly against it (Wexler 1962, see Fleming 2018). Now, however, one is amazed that the ozone layer has never been as thin as it is today, and that just above our heads (Läubli 2018), far away from the ozone holes!

But no matter how things are understood, we are to do something about the causes of ozone-dying, which until now have generally not been known to us and/or have been kept from us. There is no alternative – anymore. Doing nothing is not an option and would mean in fact to agree with the suicide of humanity and its murder of all earthly life.

The previous thesis, which was advocated by science, however, still pretends that it is the CFCs in refrigerators that caused the ozone holes. Since CFCs is banned, there was hope the the ozone holes to be reduced. But this did not happen (Titze 2018, generally Ozone). Radioactivity and other substances and processes were never part of the debate anyway because the military is taboo and allowed to do what it wants to. This is what in the end we learned through the European Commission, when we, a European activist group, organized through “Sky guards”, petitioned the European Parliament for a renewed review of geoengineering and its consequences (Fraile 2018). Military activities are of no concern of the Parliament, we were instructed from above.

If these activities, however, even without war, threaten all life on earth, and are about to destroy it, then what?

So far, such a view was not present in the public discussion at all and, when in doubt, has been considered a petty doom or a conspiracy theory. Now, nevertheless, there is proof that it is true and in which way that is the case. Even those who “already knew” have now the proof in their hands. That changes everything-

This proof is “the” message of the 21st century

For the first time and for all people on earth, there is no message that would be more important. Now everyone can know, and nobody can appeal not to have known. It would not help him anyway. Because it is no longer about any justification, but about the question of whether we as alleged “homo sapiens” manage to preserve life on earth in fact and as such – or not, as we eventually allowed some of us to risk it in front of or behind our backs.

Yet: Who really understands this news after all the terrible ones that constantly are flooding us? Who “hears “them and their “Call”? Who lets them penetrate his or her armour? Who gets scared? Whom does it tear away from his chair? Who recognizes the brutal, even inexpressible truth that it communicates?

However, regardless of our reactions or their refusal: With this message, the world has already changed. There is a before and an after, no matter what we think of it. Objectively, from now on, everything has a different meaning, whatever we do or don´t do, and whether we think about it or not, what is now known, namely that for the first time in history there is proof that we humans have already endangered the planet itself, whether we manage to save it, respectively the life on, in and above it, our own included, or not.

One thing is clear: The taboo that surrounds the military must fall. The social “movements” and politicians, however, who rely on “climate justice” and the end of civil CO2 emissions, immediately have to deal with the fact that they are absorbed in a myth, and the problem at stake is quite different from what they assumed – knowingly or not. A radical rethinking will be needed …

The necessary worldwide uprising

In other words: now that the evidence about the real problem is inevitably on the table, there must be a world-wide uprising followed by an equally global movement that can no longer be disconcert and confused. Because the military will not by itself stop doing what it does – it has known for at least 11 years what it is doing! And this will not be the only thing it knows without us knowing it. At the moment, the military is even trying to get its entire program into civilian life through so-called civil geoengineering at universities around the world, a tactic that it has always used, because then it is all the more difficult to get rid of the military “achievements” again.

Now we are to make sure to change this. In fact, we have no choice and most of all no time. This is true for all of us, namely “humanity” itself. It sounds unbelievable, but “we” must, objectively, achieve that:

1. no new radioactivity arises

2. the military stops supersonic flights

3. no more missiles fired into space

4. all ionospheric heater systems closed

5. the satellites shut down, no new ones installed

6. wireless power transmissions and

7. air traffic to be largely stopped

It does not seem that there is even the slightest chance of getting through with at least one of these points anywhere. And yet, that’s what is on the agenda, whether it’s going to work or not, and whether we want it or not.

Or do we humans want to perish together with the animals and plants of this earth and our own living conditions, without even having resisted, yes, without even having understood what was going on, because we, for example, did not recognize our own technology and therefore could not confront it, not to mention the machinations behind it …? (See BUMERANG 3/2017).

That’s how it is, suddenly. Everything turns out to be completely different than we always thought it to be. There is no mistake, no doubt anymore. It’s a new time. The moment of truth has come. Now it’s our turn, whether we like it or not, whether prepared or not, whether capable or not. It is up to us whether earthly life comes to an end or not – and very quickly so, because all causes persist and are constantly being further developed.

Already in 2000 Rosalie Bertell warned us that if the ozone hole doubles, there will be no more agriculture on earth. Now it’s about to get even worse. We certainly cannot wait until nothing grows anymore before we start to do something. That’s obvious, isn´t it? What an awakening it will be!

Text above was taken from 13th Information-Letter (April 2018) of PLANETARY MOVEMENT FOR MOTHER EARTH (PBME) – see the link for further source information.



For the German version of this article, see here (Deutsche Fassung siehe hier).

Claudia von Werlhof is Professor of Political Science and Women’s Studies at the University of Innsbruck, Austria.

Note

1 Journal of Geography, Environment and Earth Science International, Vol. 14, Issue 2

J. Marvin Herndon, Raymond D. Hoisington and Mark Whiteside:

Deadly Ultraviolet UV-C and UV-B Penetration to Earth´s Surface: Human and Environmental Health Implications

http://www.sciencedomain.org/abstract/23870

http://www.journalrepository.org/media/journals/JGEESI_42/2018/Mar/Herndon1422018JGEESI40245.pdf

http://www.nuclearplanet.com/uv.html

http://www.nuclearplanet.com/uvc2.pdf