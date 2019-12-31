US Uses False Flag Op to Legitimize Bombing Iraq, Syria

In warfare, the False Flag is a ruse, used to legitimize the abandonment of military rules of engagement. Its name derives from ancient cheaters in nautical warfare. The Nazi Reichstag fire and the US Gulf of Tonkin are two infamous examples of false flags. The US has used false flag cover for yet another round of bombings.

On Friday, 27 December, one or more rockets were fired at an Iraqi base in Kirkuk, which hosts “Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces,” reportedly killing one “U.S. citizen [contractor] and [which reportedly] injured four U.S. service members and two members of the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF).” Though not even ISIS claimed responsibility, the US declared the Iraqi Hezb Allah group and Iran’s Quds Forces — because of “linkage” –culpable.”

The US has continuously said blatantly earlier that it doesn’t want any Iraqi forces near the borders with Syria, in a clear signal to allow ISIS to resurface in that vital Tehran – Baghdad – Damascus Highway.

The Assistant to the Secretary of Defense — who has “linkage” to Secretary of State Michael ‘Lied-Cheated-Stole’ Pompeo — issued a statement on 29 December. Claiming to have bombed “three…locations in Iraq and two in Syria.”

The Ass. to the Secretary of Defense offered no explanation for why the US would bomb Syria, given the alleged attack occurred in Iraq, which is not Syria.

He did, however, feign righteous adherence to International Law, stating that “The OIR coalition is in Iraq and the invitation of the Iraqi government…[which] fully respect Iraqi sovereignty…”.

Though it is difficult to imagine how a country that was invaded, and bombed, whose population was slaughtered, and which then submitted to long-term occupation, could have the capacity to consent to being re-bombed, Syria never consented to being bombed, nor to having terrorists be armed against it, nor did Syria ever invite US / OIR occupation forces in.

The statement continued in Orwellian, war criminal, Newspeak, that the US would “not be deterred from exercising its right to self-defense.”

An invader has no claim to defend itself when breaching International Law regarding sovereignty.

But the US is notorious for its torquing of military truth. In September 2014, after Obama announced the establishment of the War Criminal Coalition to Bomb Syria, press liaison Jen Psaki told the media that the US had given Syria the courtesy of knowing the bombing would begin, and the warning that if Syria dared to shoot down war criminal bomber jets in Syria, the US would claim such action as an act of war.

In the wake of this aggression, a number of political blocks in the Iraqi Parliament are now calling to activate a once shelved draft resolution calling on the US forces to withdraw from Iraq, especially that Trump has declared more than once that ISIS is defeated, thus the presence of the US forces there has no justification to stay.

Israel and Bahrain are the only parties who welcomed this latest aggression. The Iraqis are anticipating such escalation since last October when Israel started its air raids against the Iraqi PMU warehouses with facilitation from the US forces in Iraq. This aggression was carried out by US F15 fighter jets from within Iraq itself.

This official statement came shortly after the news that Syria had found another several million of dollars of NATO and Israeli weapons left behind by terrorists fleeing the Syrian Arab Army.

*

Note to readers: please click the share buttons above or below. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from Syria News