Understanding the US/NATO Profit-Driven Military Agenda

by Michel Chossudovsky

The US has embarked on a military adventure, “a long war”, which threatens the future of humanity. US/NATO weapons of mass destruction are portrayed as instruments of peace. Mini-nukes are said to be “harmless to the surrounding civilian population”. Pre-emptive nuclear war is portrayed as a “humanitarian undertaking”.

While one can conceptualize the loss of life and destruction resulting from present-day wars including Syria and Yemen, it is impossible to fully comprehend the devastation which might result from a Third World War, using “new technologies” and advanced weapons, until it occurs and becomes a reality. The international community has endorsed nuclear war in the name of world peace. “Making the world safer” is the justification for launching a military operation which could potentially result in a nuclear holocaust.

Nuclear war has become a multi-billion dollar undertaking, which fills the pockets of US defense contractors. What is at stake is the outright “privatization of nuclear war”.

The Pentagon’s global military design is one of world conquest. The military deployment of US/NATO forces is occurring in several regions of the world simultaneously.

Central to an understanding of war, is the media campaign which grants it legitimacy in the eyes of public opinion. A good versus evil dichotomy prevails. The perpetrators of war are presented as the victims. Public opinion is misled.

Breaking the “big lie”, which upholds war as a humanitarian undertaking, means breaking a criminal project of global destruction, in which the quest for profit is the overriding force. This profit-driven military agenda destroys human values and transforms people into unconscious zombies.

Excerpt by author Michel Chossudovsky:

“The object of this book is to forcefully reverse the tide of war, challenge the war criminals in high office and the powerful corporate lobby groups which support them.

Break the American Inquisition.

Undermine the US-NATO-Israel military crusade.

Close down the weapons factories and the military bases.

Members of the armed forces should disobey orders and refuse to participate in a criminal war.

Bring home the troops.”

Towards a World War III Scenario: The Dangers of Nuclear War

ISBN: 978-0-9737147-5-3 | Year: 2012 | Pages: 102

Reviews

“This book is a ‘must’ resource – a richly documented and systematic diagnosis of the supremely pathological geo-strategic planning of US wars since ‘9-11’ against non-nuclear countries to seize their oil fields and resources under cover of ‘freedom and democracy’.”

–John McMurtry, Professor of Philosophy, Guelph University

“In a world where engineered, pre-emptive, or more fashionably “humanitarian” wars of aggression have become the norm, this challenging book may be our final wake-up call.”

-Denis Halliday, Former Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations

Michel Chossudovsky exposes the insanity of our privatized war machine. Iran is being targeted with nuclear weapons as part of a war agenda built on distortions and lies for the purpose of private profit. The real aims are oil, financial hegemony and global control. The price could be nuclear holocaust. When weapons become the hottest export of the world’s only superpower, and diplomats work as salesmen for the defense industry, the whole world is recklessly endangered. If we must have a military, it belongs entirely in the public sector. No one should profit from mass death and destruction.

–Ellen Brown, author of ‘Web of Debt’ and president of the Public Banking Institute

DETAILED TABLE OF CONTENTS

PREFACE

A New War Theater in North Africa

Operation Odyssey Dawn

Nuclear Weapons against Libya? How Real is the Threat?

America’s Long War: The Global Military Agenda

How to Reverse the Tide of War

World War III Scenario

Acknowledgments

CHAPTER I: INTRODUCTION



The Cult of Killing and Destruction

America’s Mini-nukes

War and the Economic Crisis

Real versus Fake Crises

CHAPTER II: THE DANGERS OF NUCLEAR WAR



Hiroshima Day 2003: Secret Meeting at Strategic Command Headquarters

The Privatization of Nuclear War: US Military Contractors Set the Stage

9/11 Military Doctrine: Nuclear Weapons and the “Global War on Terrorism”

Al Qaeda: “Upcoming Nuclear Power”

Obama’s Nuclear Doctrine: The 2010 Nuclear Posture Review

Post 9/11 Nuclear Doctrine

“Defensive” and “Offensive” Actions

“Integration” of Nuclear and Conventional Weapons Plans

Theater Nuclear Operations (TNO)

Planned Aerial Attacks on Iran

Global Warfare: The Role of US Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM)

Nuclear Weapons Deployment Authorization

Israel’s Stockpiling of Conventional and Nuclear Weapons

The Role of Western Europe

Germany: De Facto Nuclear Power

Pre-emptive Nuclear War: NATO’s 2010 Strategic Concept

The World is at a Critical Crossroads

CHAPTER III: AMERICA’S HOLY CRUSADE AND THE BATTLE FOR OIL

America’s Crusade in Central Asia and the Middle East

“Homegrown Terrorists”

The American Inquisition

Washington’s Extrajudicial Assassination Program

The Battle for Oil

The Oil Lies in Muslim Lands

Globalization and the Conquest of the World’s Energy Resources

CHAPTER IV: PREPARING FOR WORLD WAR THREE



Media Disinformation

A “Pre-emptive” Aerial Attack Directed Against Iran would Lead to Escalation

Global Warfare

US “Military Aid”

The Timetable of Military Stockpiling and Deployment

World War III Scenario

The United Nations Security Council

The American Inquisition: Building a Political Consensus for War

CHAPTER V: TARGETING IRAN WITH NUCLEAR WEAPONS

Building a Pretext for a Pre-emptive Nuclear Attack

“Theater Iran Near Term”

The Military Road Map: “First Iraq, then Iran”

Simulated Scenarios of a Global War: The Vigilant Shield 07 War Games

The Role of Israel

Cheney: “Israel Might Do it Without Being Asked”

US Israel Military Coordination

Tactical Nuclear Weapons directed against Iran

Radioactive Fallout

“The Mother of All Bombs” (MOAB) Slated to be Used Against Iran

Extensive Destruction of Iran’s Infrastructure

State of the Art Weaponry: “War Made Possible Through New Technologies”

Electromagnetic Weapons

Iran’s Military Capabilities: Medium and Long Range Missiles

Iran’s Ground Forces

US Military and Allied Facilities Surrounding Iran

CHAPTER VI: REVERSING THE TIDE OF WAR

Revealing the Lie

The Existing Anti-War Movement

Manufacturing Dissent

Jus ad Bellum: 9/11 and the Invasions of Yugoslavia and Afghanistan

Fake Antiwar Activism: Heralding Iran as a Nuclear Threat

The Road Ahead

The Antiwar Movement within the State Structure and the Military

Abandon the Battlefield: Refuse to Fight

The Broader Peace Process

What has to be Achieved

Michel Chossudovsky is an award-winning author, Professor of Economics (emeritus) at the University of Ottawa, Founder and Director of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG), Montreal, Editor of Global Research. He has taught as visiting professor in Western Europe, Southeast Asia, the Pacific and Latin America. He has served as economic adviser to governments of developing countries and has acted as a consultant for several international organizations. He is the author of eleven books including The Globalization of Poverty and The New World Order (2003), America’s “War on Terrorism” (2005), The Global Economic Crisis, The Great Depression of the Twenty-first Century (2009) (Editor), Towards a World War III Scenario: The Dangers of Nuclear War (2011), The Globalization of War, America’s Long War against Humanity (2015). He is a contributor to the Encyclopaedia Britannica. His writings have been published in more than twenty languages. In 2014, he was awarded the Gold Medal for Merit of the Republic of Serbia for his writings on NATO’s war of aggression against Yugoslavia.