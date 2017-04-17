Trump Invades Somalia

By Stephen Lendman
Global Research, April 17, 2017
Region:
Theme: ,

Bookmakers must be wondering how many wars he’ll wage during his tenure.

He continues Bush/Cheney/Obama wars, escalated them in Syria, Iraq and Yemen, likely intends more combat troops for Afghanistan, threatens nuclear war on the Korean peninsula, and targets Somalia for the first time since US forces were withdrawn in 1994.

Sending dozens, perhaps scores, even hundreds of US combat troops isn’t exactly an invasion. Besides, US special forces operated there at times for years – illegally on the territory of another country.

Big things usually start small. US forces in Somalia may signal many more to come. Obama waged a covert drone war on the strategically important Horn of Africa.

It’s near the Bab el-Mandeb strait chokepoint separating Yemen from Eritrea. Millions of barrels of oil flow through it to the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean.

AFRICOM claims US forces are there “to assist our allies and partners” combat al-Shabab, falsely designated a foreign terrorist organization linked to al-Qaeda.

Its members are combating the Mogadishu-based US-installed puppet regime.

Pentagon forces began arriving in early April. Last month, AFRICOM commander General Thomas Waldhauser sought White House approval for airstrikes and ground attacks on al-Shabab fighters – vowing not to turn Somalia into a “free fire zone.”

Trump escalated deployments of US special forces and other combat troops in multiple theaters, including northern and central Africa.

Wherever US forces show up, mass slaughter and destruction follow. Somalia looks like Trump’s latest battleground, surely not his last new one.

Belligerence he launched so far suggests much more to come in current and new theaters.

America’s anti-interventionist candidate U-turned as president.

Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected]

His new book as editor and contributor is titled “Flashpoint in Ukraine: How the US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III.”

http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html

Visit his blog site at sjlendman.blogspot.com.

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Stephen Lendman, Global Research, 2017

Comment on Global Research Articles on our Facebook page

Become a Member of Global Research

Articles by: Stephen Lendman

About the author:

Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago. He can be reached at [email protected] His new book as editor and contributor is titled "Flashpoint in Ukraine: US Drive for Hegemony Risks WW III." http://www.claritypress.com/LendmanIII.html Visit his blog site at sjlendman.blogspot.com. Listen to cutting-edge discussions with distinguished guests on the Progressive Radio News Hour on the Progressive Radio Network. It airs three times weekly: live on Sundays at 1PM Central time plus two prerecorded archived programs.

Disclaimer: The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). The Centre for Research on Globalization will not be responsible for any inaccurate or incorrect statement in this article. The Centre of Research on Globalization grants permission to cross-post Global Research articles on community internet sites as long the source and copyright are acknowledged together with a hyperlink to the original Global Research article. For publication of Global Research articles in print or other forms including commercial internet sites, contact: [email protected]

www.globalresearch.ca contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available to our readers under the provisions of "fair use" in an effort to advance a better understanding of political, economic and social issues. The material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving it for research and educational purposes. If you wish to use copyrighted material for purposes other than "fair use" you must request permission from the copyright owner.

For media inquiries: [email protected]