The Soft Coup Collapses – CIA Bluffing, Russia Did Not Hack, Blackmail Revealed – What Next?

CIA was bluffing, produced no evidence – Russians did not “hack” the election. Is this the beginning of the end of the Deep State in the USA? Can Trump clean house & wage peace?

Aided by enormous restraint on the part of Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, the soft coup in the USA has collapsed. Not only has the US Intelligence Community (US IC) lost all semblance of credibility with incoming President Donald Trump, but the blackmail by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham has been revealed by investigative journalist Wayne Madsen.

Credit for the defeat of the soft coup has been earned by two persons and one group. Donald Trump earns the most credit – bringing to the matter his deep business experience and common sense, he understood that the narrative against Russia was exaggerated, fabricated, and out of context. With that foundation he was willing to listen to the second person, Michael Flynn, whose deep personal experience in the nether world of black special operations and green clandestine and covert action operations informs him in a manner few can claim.

The group has many members, but three stand out. William Binney, the senior executive (like an admiral or general) who created the National Security Agency (NSA) capability that has been used against US politicians and also to monitor the activity of all cyber-spies, not only Russia, was the first to reveal that the leaks were coming from insiders. Ray McGovern, a retired CIA analyst and founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS) has been a respected voice challenging the false assertions by the CIA against Russia. Finally Steve Pieczenik must be recognized. A former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State who was instrumental in certifying the death of Bin Laden in 2001 and denouncing the multiple false Bin Ladens created by CIA thereafter (including the final patsy provided by Pakistan to enable a theatrical rescue that killed many US special operators for no reason other than to give Barack Obama an edge toward re-election), Pieczenik was the first to announce that a counter-coup against Hillary Clinton was being undertaken by insiders.

I have done what I could and I am proud to stand in support of Donald Trump and against lies by the leaders of the US IC. We must be careful to not confuse the unethical leaders with the well-intentioned good people trapped in a very bad system. The leaders tried a coup and failed.

The contributions of Julian Assange and Wikileaks cannot be over-stated. However, it must be made clear that without the work of retired intelligence professionals and ambassadors and US cyber-specialists willing to risk everything to challenge the US IC lies, the assertions of Assange with respect to sourcing would have been overwhelmed by the official narrative. The captive media in the USA – I single out the Crap News Network (CNN) – has no intelligence and no integrity. This is a case of a small band of Davids defeating an aging arrogant Goliath.

The American people were torn between Donald Trump and fewer than 100 voices against the official narrative, and the traditional combination of spy mystique, captive (blackmailed) Senators and Representatives, and a media ecology – not only the “mainstream” media but the “progressive media” as well – all saying “how dare you not believe our spies, how dare you not agree that Russia is the main enemy, how dare you think for yourselves?”

The declassified US IC report – notably from only three agencies rather than all seventeen – has been provided online. Assessing Russian Activities and Intentions in Recent US Elections is fourteen pages long, provides no proof, and spends thirteen of the fourteen pages focused on how successful Russia has been at ethical, legal, overt media operations. Only one page in the aggregate focuses on covert cyber operations.

As I predicted since first protesting the official press release in October 2016, the US IC has absolutely no proof that Russia as a state penetrated the Democratic National Committee (DNC) or fooled John Podesta into changing his password via a controlled link. The US IC also has no proof that Russia as a state leaked any emails. The following is the actual suicidal statement of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) as found buried in Annex B (the last annex) on page 13 of the report (page 14 is blank):

Judgments are not intended to imply that we have proof that shows something to be a fact. Assessments are based on collected information, which is often incomplete or fragmentary, as well as logic, argumentation, and precedents.

Below is my formal evaluation of the five deep failures by the US IC in this report – it is a political report lacking in professional merit.

01 The report fails to provide evidence against the Russian state. The report assumes, against all publicly known information, that Guccifer, a Romanian taxi driver with a track record of success despite antiquated equipment, was a controlled asset of the Russian state. The report, in a most unprofessional, clearly partisan political manner, does not mention any of the many credible sources clearly stating that insiders did the leaking.

In UPDATE 17 of my 30 December 2016 post I list and link to 29 different individuals – including Barack Obama as saying the Russians did not hack the election. When Obama said this (in November 2016) he was not aware that the Deep State planned to persist with the narrative in an attempt to overthrow the Electoral College with false testimony – the equivalent in the USA of jury tampering, a very serious offense. They might have succeeded, had many of us not spoken up and reinforced the common sense of the majority of electors, who ultimately realized there was no evidence being presented.

02 The report is completely lacking in responsible context, which is to say, it deliberately represents Russia as the only state engaged in cyber-espionage and information operations (IO) intended to influence the outcome of the US election. The report is devoid of much needed attention to the far greater covert operations of Israel, inclusive of collaborative operations with Facebook and Google that censored critical commentary and manipulated search results so that searches for Clinton + Crime become Clinton + Love and searches for Trump became Trump + Hitler. Eric Schmidt and Marc Zuckerberg have much to answer for, as do the Rothchilds – particularly Lynn Rothschild – as well as George Soros and other Jewish influencers including those who stole vast sums from Russia. The report naturally fails to observe that the National Security Agency (NSA) has been spying on (and to some extent blackmailing) many if not all Members of the US Congress as well as President Barack Obama, while CIA has been actively spying on selected Members and selected computers, an activity for which Director John Brennan was censured in September 2014.

03 There is no discussion whatever of the proven ballot tampering by Hillary Clinton in stealing thirteen primaries from Bernie Sanders, and no discussion of the larger context in which a two-party tyranny disenfranchises 70% of the US eligible voters. The Russian IO in relation to this election was, at best, shouting from the sidelines — it was the two-party tyranny that “hacked” the election, as I document in my Kindle Short also free online, Donald Trump, The Accidental President, Under Siege. The US system is rigged twelve different ways, as I document in RIGGED: Twelve Ways the Two-Party Tyranny Rigs the US Electoral System to Block Out Independents, Small Parties, and 70% of the Eligible Voters. The deep hypocrisy in this report will further reduce public acceptance of the secret intelligence community’s value.

04 There is no discussion whatever of the degree to which Russia Today (RT) — evidently considered “weaponized information” by the CIA — is offering the truth to the US public (for example, on fracking) versus the lies disseminated as official narrative with the full complicity of the “fake news” media. Indeed, the report was supposed to focus exclusively on covert Russian cyber-operations — the bulk of the report focuses on — with beautiful illustrations — ethical, legal, overt Russian media operations. This was supposed to be a report about covert cyber, not overt media. Out of 14 pages, no more than one page in the aggregate focuses on covert cyber. I am reminded of the common high school trick of covering up ignorance by using many adjectives and long irrelevant sections with many illustrations. Not only was the overt IO by Russia outside the promised focus of this report, but the deep hypocrisy permeating this report is certain to further reduce public respect for the US IC – it may also inspire a Trump Channel, since the USA is obviously in desperate need of a single source of holistic public intelligence.

05 Finally, the report, which clearly was incapable of providing evidence with respect to specific cyber-espionage activities directly tied to specific leaks of truthful information about the depravities, treason, and criminal misbehavior of Hillary Clinton and her top aides, fails to observe that Russia has an overt IO program perhaps ten times better than that of the USA at a fraction of the cost. The US Government (USG) spends over five billion dollars a year on propaganda, another five billion or so on cyber-espionage, and one billion a year on “agents of influence.” There is no discussion of the decades of CIA’s intervening in the elections of others – Iran and Guatemala in the 1950’s stand out, as well as the restoration of fascists in Germany, Italy, and Japan also in the 1950’s using the covert Black Lily fund documented in Gold Warriors: America’s Secret Recovery of Yamashita’s Gold. There is no discussion of CIA’s centrality in the Gold War against Russia managed by Buzzy Krongard from 1998 to 2001, as documented in the Black Eagle Trust Fund online summary and downloadable PDF by E. P. Heidner.

As a side note, it is not possible to understand the CIA without first recognizing that it was created by Wall Street to serve as a secret secure foundation for the Deep State within the US Government; that CIA under Allen Dulles was the principal savior of fascists leaders and their treasures as WWII wound down and was also the principal actor in the assassination of John F. Kennedy; and that CIA has for decades, under the guise of “national security,” been using military aircraft and US military bases abroad to move drugs, guns, money and gold for the elite. I recommend two books on these points: The Devil’s Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America’s Secret Government; and The Secret Team: The CIA and Its Allies in Control of the United States and the World. More recently of course CIA has been central to regime change efforts in Georgia and the Ukraine, in Libya and in Syria – indeed CIA has not only helped arm and train the Islamic State of Syria and Iraq (ISIS) but CIA has also been training Chechen and Uighur “terrorists” to send back to Russia and China – arguably an act of war!

This was a Bunker Hill moment for Donald Trump – a Ronald Reagan Air Traffic Control Strike at Christmas moment for Donald Trump. Reinforced by Mike Flynn and a very small group of deeply honest committed professionals willing to risk everything for the truth – and for peace – Donald Trump did not blink.

There is much yet to be done. Wayne Madsen, a former naval intelligence officer and today one of America’s finest investigative journalists, has just published a formal overview of how CIA has been intervening in the US election, to include the blackmail of Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham. Bringing into public view the blackmail of US members of Congress by the US IC is a necessary first step toward persuading Donald Trump that he needs to address this cancer with two measures:

First, we need an Electoral Reform Act of 2017 – a Unity Act. The only people truly “hacking” the US election were the Democratic and Republican Parties. The first stole thirteen primaries from Bernie Sanders with electronic ballot tampering and many other non-electronic measures, the second repressed a million black voters. The Unity Act accomplishes two important objectives: it frees the Members from financial dependence on the Deep State; and it legitimizes Donald Trump with the 73% who did not vote for him while protecting Donald Trump from the inevitable implosion of the Republican Party. Julian Assange has promised an exciting 2017 – I believe his focus will be on destroying the Republican Party, the Vatican, and the Rothschild-banking cabal that manipulates interest and exchange rates. He may also turn his attention to insider leaks relevant to deliberate Zionist atrocities against the Palestinians.

Second, we need a counterintelligence renaissance in America, my sixth of seven recommendations to Donald Trump in my Christmas message as published at ZeroHedge. If I have learned one thing in my forty years as a professional intelligence officer – apart from the fact that spies tells a lot of lies and know very little – it is that all strategy, policy, and intelligence is suspect if you do not have rock solid counterintelligence. Many of the Members of Congress are being blackmailed, not only by the CIA and NSA, but by the Vatican, the Mossad, crime families, and beyond. They need a confessor, absolution, and protection. I am a huge believer in Truth & Reconciliation. My version is “everyone gets the truth, no one goes to jail.” We need a counterintelligence stock-taking in Congress, and then a ruthless elimination of all those blackmailing our Members – most of the blackmailers being American citizens, some of them US IC employees.

What has changed in the USA in the last 90 days? Three “icons” have been de-sanctified. The public is now realizing that the secret intelligence community, the mainstream media, and our politicians are deeply flawed and cannot be trusted in their present form to serve the public with integrity. This is the opportunity of a lifetime.

Whether Donald Trump will rise to the challenge – or take the $20B bribe from the Rothchilds – remains to be seen. At this time he has my prayers and the benefit of the doubt.

The US IC was bluffing and Donald Trump called their bluff.

This may be the beginning of the end of the Deep State in the USA.

Read all free posts online on Russians did not hack the election.

Robert David Steele is a former spy who has faked intelligence, lied to government leaders, and managed a false flag operation (no one died). He has twenty years’ experience in secret and covert operations and is the founder of the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) movement. He is the most published intelligence reformer in the English language and also the top Amazon reviewer for non-fiction, reading in 98 categories – his views are always informed by others. His personal web site is http://robertdavidsteele.com; he manages many others at his blog, http://phibetaiota.net.