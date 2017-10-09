Spanish Police in Israel: Repression Courses #TestedInCombat

By 15Mbcn
Global Research, October 09, 2017
15Mbcn 12 February 2014
The following video documents the training of Spanish Police Forces under the auspices of Israel.

“They teach us useful procedures” to be used against civilians, namely the same procedures as those used by Israel against Palestinians.

Two weeks in Israel for a crash course in Homeland Security.

Israel has become a laboratory for the development of techniques of repression directed against civilians in urban areas.

Made in Israel:

“We have learn a lot during our two weeks in Israel”

“We have learnt things that really work”.

To be used against civilians in Catalonia? 

(M.Ch, GR editor, October 8, 2017)

 

 

