The Real Problem with COVID-19 Vaccines

Before even debating the efficacy, safety, and necessity of different vaccines – one must get past the fact that the most corrupt corporations on Earth hold a monopoly over their development (and the profits made from them).

Forbes in their article, “9 Pharmaceutical Companies Racing For A COVID-19 Vaccine,” would provide a list of the current front-runners racing to develop the West’s first COVID-19 vaccine.

The article would claim:

With more than 6 million confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide and the number increasing daily, the race for a Covid-19 vaccine is moving at full speed.

This and many other articles are supposed to protray the gravity of the COVID-19 crisis and the desperate need to develop a vaccine to fight it with.

Under “Operation Warp Speed” the Department of Health and Human Services has allocated around $10 billion to feed into giant multinational multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical corporations – each with a track record of bribery, corruption, market manipulation, and price gouging.

The US Department of Health and Human Services itself is headed by Alex Azar – former president of pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly – which was accused of manipulating the price of insulin in the US, and fined for doing so in Mexico – Politico reported in its article, “Trump’s HHS secretary nominee boosted drug prices while at Eli Lilly.”

If COVID-19 was truly the danger we are told it is – why has the Western World placed its trust in the most corrupt corporations on Earth? Why do Western governments draw department and ministry heads from these corporations? Why is the development of these vaccines being done in secret by for-profit corporations through the use of proprietary technology rather than as an exercise in open, international collaboration?

Upon seeing examples of the colossal corruption carried out by each of these “Operation Warp Speed” candidates it will become clear that their collective appearance at the trough of $10 billion in taxpayer dollars to develop a COVID-19 “vaccine” is the capstone upon a long, sordid history of profiting at the expense of the general population’s money and even their health.

The Insidious Six

Six of the eight corporations shown in a table in Forbes’ article are Western pharmaceutical giants. They include:

Johnson and Johnson;

Pfizer;

Moderna;

GSK;

AstraZeneca and;

Novavax.

The other two companies included are Chinese companies – thus Westerners are extremely unlikely to receive anything developed by them.

All six Western pharmaceutical corporations have backgrounds of impropriety.

Four of the six are convicted – not accused of or suspected of – but convicted of criminality ranging from falsifying research, the bribing of doctors, regulators, legislatures, and even law enforcement officials, to the marketing of drugs to children for conditions not approved of by regulators, and false advertising – just to mention a few.

One company is accused of recently manipulating the stock market as part of its inclusion in “Operation Warp Speed.” The last company simply takes US government money by the billions and produces nothing.

A normal person would not likely trust a convicted criminal – recently released from prison – walking up to their front door and injecting an unknown substance into their body claiming it protects them from some sort of disease or condition.

Yet that is precisely what the West does when they roll up their sleeves to be injected by substances created by pharmaceutical corporations repeatedly convicted of the worst possible crimes such businesses could commit.

The difference of course is a criminal walking up to you on the street raises immediate red flags.

A criminal corporation hiding behind bribed doctors with clean white coats, certificates affixed to their walls, professional, clean, and well-light examination rooms, stamps of approval from government regulators, and all the other facades of modern Western healthcare – lulls the public into a false sense of trust and safety these corporations and their products do not deserve.

Johnson and Johnson: Covering Up (and still selling) Cancer-Causing Products

This US-based Fortune 500 multinational multi-billion dollar corporation made headlines after lawsuits filed against it claiming its baby powder products caused cancer won repeatedly in US courts.

NPR in its article, “Johnson & Johnson Stops Selling Talc-Based Baby Powder In U.S. And Canada,” would note that Johnson and Johnson had denied all wrongdoing and even cited various reports “proving” its baby powder was “safe.”

Yet the NPR article noted (emphasis added):

Separate investigations by Reuters and The New York Times in December 2018 revealed documents showing Johnson & Johnson fretted for decades that small amounts of asbestos lurked in its baby powder.

“From at least 1971 to the early 2000s, the company’s raw talc and finished powders sometimes tested positive for small amounts of asbestos, and that company executives, mine managers, scientists, doctors and lawyers fretted over the problem and how to address it while failing to disclose it to regulators or the public,” Reuters reported.

NPR would conclude the article by noting (emphasis added):

Both types of the powder will continue to be sold in other countries around the world“where there is significantly higher consumer demand for the product.”

Johnson & Johnson is one of a handful of companies working with the National Institutes of Health to develop potential treatment options for the coronavirus pandemic and a vaccine for COVID-19.

Despite courts ruling against Johnson and Johnson and its own internal documents admitting the dangers of its product – it continues to sell it overseas for the simple fact it faces less likelihood of litigation for causing harm to human health.

And as if creating a product that causes cancer and still selling it overseas despite pulling it from shelves in America isn’t bad enough – Johnson and Johnson has been convicted by the US Security Exchange Commission (SEC) of wide scale systemic bribery.

From the US SEC’s official website itself – in a report titled, “SEC Charges Johnson & Johnson With Foreign Bribery,” it states (emphasis added):

The Securities and Exchange Commission today charged Johnson and Johnson (J&J) with violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) by bribing public doctors in several European countries and paying kickbacks to Iraq to illegally obtain business.

The SEC statement also noted:

The SEC alleges that since at least 1998, subsidiaries of the New Brunswick, N.J.-based pharmaceutical, consumer product, and medical device company paid bribes to public doctors in Greece who selected J&J surgical implants, public doctors and hospital administrators in Poland who awarded contracts to J&J, and public doctors in Romania to prescribe J&J pharmaceutical products. J&J subsidiaries also paid kickbacks to Iraq to obtain 19 contracts under the United Nations Oil for Food Program.

Johnson and Johnson – one of the Western big-pharma corporations pursuing a COVID-19 vaccine they would like to eventually inject into your body – is a corporation convicted of bribing governments and doctors to promote their products and award them contracts whether these products work or not, are safe or not, or are even necessary in the first place or not.

Some might point out that this SEC case was from 2011 – but reports as recent as 2019 indicate that Johnson and Johnson is still under investigation for exactly the same practices.

Reuters in its article, “Exclusive: FBI targets Johnson & Johnson, Siemens, GE, Philips in Brazil graft case – sources,” would note:

The U.S. FBI is investigating corporate giants Johnson & Johnson, Siemens AG, General Electric Co and Philips for allegedly paying kickbacks as part of a scheme involving medical equipment sales in Brazil, two Brazilian investigators have told Reuters.

Brazilian prosecutors suspect the companies channeled illegal payoffs to government officials to secure contracts with public health programs across the South American country over the past two decades.

Johnson and Johnson – repeat offenders – guilty of bribing the very people who are supposed to scrutinize the safety, efficacy, and even necessity of healthcare products – is “racing” to develop a COVID-19 vaccine it wants to jab you with.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services’ official website, Johnson and Johnson has already received $456 million in funds from the US government for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Pfizer: Bribing Government Regulators for Drug Approval

The Washington Post in a 2012 article titled, “Pfizer agrees to pay $60M to settle foreign bribery case,” would report (emphasis added):

Pfizer Inc. agreed Tuesday to pay $60 million to settle charges alleging that some of its foreign subsidiaries bribed doctors and health-care officials in order to gain regulatory approval for the company’s drugs and boost sales in those countries.

The Washington Post article specifically noted that one Pfizer product it bribed doctors to use came as an “injection” but both the Washington Post and the official SEC complaint (22 pages, PDF) refused to name the products involved in a bribery racket operating in over a dozen countries around the globe from Eastern Europe to East Asia.

More recently, FiercePharma would report in its 2018 article, “Pfizer joins DOJ probe into claims pharma bribes funded Iraqi terrorists,”

The Justice Department’s inquiries stem from a lawsuit, filed last fall, in which veterans and their families accused Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Roche and Johnson & Johnson of paying bribes to win business from the Iraqi ministry of health at a time when the ministry was controlled by terrorists.

Of course, Johnson and Johnson and AstraZeneca are both also currently vying with Pfizer for a COVID-19 vaccine with the help of billions of US taxpayer dollars.

Pfizer – like Johnson and Johnson – has an established pattern of bribing the very people in government and national healthcare sectors charged with ensuring the safety, efficacy, and even necessity of products made by companies like Pfizer. Instead, Pfizer is paying them off and despite being caught doing so repeatedly, face what is essentially a “slap on the wrist” and allowed to not only continue doing business – but continue its business of bribery.

According to FoxNews in their article, “Pfizer to get $2B for coronavirus vaccine under ‘Operation Warp Speed’,” Pfizer will receive up to $1.95 billion in funds from the US government for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Moderna: Masters of Stock Manipulation

Moderna has yet to make any products to bribe doctors and regulators to push onto the public, but hopes its candidate for a COVID-19 vaccine could be the first.

And already it is accused of manipulating the stock market amid its efforts to do so.

CBS News in its article, “Watchdog urges SEC to investigate vaccine maker Moderna,” would report:

…concerns center on insider trading activity at Moderna after the company last month announced positive results in Phase 1 trials of its coronavirus vaccine. The news pushed up the company’s stock price 30% to an all-time high of $87. In the days following the announcement, Moderna’s CEO, other executives and funds controlled by the chairman of its board sold about $90 million worth of company shares.

The article also noted:

“Evidence suggests that Moderna and at least two of its officers, possibly among others, may have improperly exploited coronavirus fears to boost the company’s value, as well as their own bank accounts,” Herrig [head of Accountable.us] wrote.

Moderna has become the centerpiece of the US government’s “Operation Warp Speed” headed by Moderna’s own Moncef Slaoui – who joined Moderna’s board of directors as recently as 2017 and only left Moderna in May 2020 – a month after “Operation Warp Speed” was announced and after divesting with Moderna stock sky-high from suspected market manipulations.