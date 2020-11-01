Open Letter to the COVID-Corrupted Media. Non-stop Reporting, Alarming and Fearmongering

We, The People, are concerned about worldwide media reporting about covid.

Are you, Western Media Moguls, realizing that there is hardly anything else on your programs other than covid? – Covid is at the center of everything. Covid discussions appear every hour on the hour, in the news and in between the news.

Covid reporting is non-stop alarming and fearmongering.

New “cases”, new “infections” are reported almost on an hourly basis of the country concerned. Covid “cases” double or triple every 24 hours. It’s astounding; really fear-inflicting. We are entering a “second wave”; hospitals are overflowing; you must submit to testing-testing-testing, it is key, so we can prevent others from being infected.

You must wear masks; you must respect social distancing – quarantine is obligatory, confinement, alias house arrest, closing bars restaurants public places, curfew – walking in the streets, even for food shopping, with license only, police squadrons surveillance — a universal tyranny the world has not known in history remembered.

And You, Media Moguls, with your country-based minions, stooges, are at the heart of this massive, deadly human rights abuse.

It is one big horror show, listening, watching or reading your media – worldwide, in all those places, where Anglo-Saxon Media Moguls triumph over world affairs.

There is hardly an exception. So-called news programs, become “disinformation propaganda”. There is no limit to your lies and imaginations with the purpose of instilling fear in the largest possible swaths of population.

*

There is never a true and full analysis of “new infections” (“new cases”); never an explanation on how these new “infection cases” are assembled and composed. For example,

1) More than 80% of these cases are asymptomatic, and therefore, there is no risk of transmission. Yes, WHO has changed its opinion, already several times, always following instructions from their (financial) Masters;

2) New “cases” increase with increased testing which you, Media Moguls, are promoting with even more media-instilled fear-campaigns. You know very well an age-old axiom: FEAR is a very powerful weapon. Specially now with the flu and cold season coming upon us, fear-fear-fear is what lowers the immune system and people are more vulnerable to catch a virus, any virus (scientifically proven, as you probably know).

People are so scared, they run to the doctor, or hospital with covid-fear, to be tested. That’s how testing and ‘cases’ are increased.

3) There is never a mention that the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (in short RT-PCR) tests deliver, according to various virologists and medical doctors’ associations in Germany, Belgium, Italy, Spain, the US, and elsewhere – up to 90 % “false positives”. They enter the statistics, but the “patient” is not sick, has no covid, but may be condemned to quarantine, or worse, isolation.

Why is it that these numerous medical associations, composed of thousands of professors, medical doctors, virologists, specialists of infectious diseases and more professionals in the health as well as legal fields, are never referred to, never quoted by the Mogul News, by the mainstream media? – Perhaps, because they might divulge the truth to the dead-of-FEAR people, take their fear away. Make them resistant.

Did you know that many European governments and the US have put in place “Health-protective Martial Laws”? – It’s the government version, never mind how big a lie, how absurd and unnecessary the government imposed restrictive tyrannical measures are, i.e. health emergency laws, that allow governments to order police and military to come to your house and arrest you if they please; if they consider you a “health risk” for your society, because you do not follow the official narrative.

Do you know what can be said on mainstream as well as “underground’ is strictly monitored by algorithms and censored, if a message contradicts the ordered narrative? – Never in known human history, especially when we profess with great hypocrisy democracy and free speech, has censorship been so widespread, so all embracing as we experience today. Think about it.

And never have people acted so much like a herd of scared sheep, following against their own reasoning, their own common sense, out of fear the fraudulent common trend – and that common trend is daily nurtured by more government / media lies, attracting even more people, destroying their sovereign thinking, their, yes, immune system, because they are no longer themselves. They have become zombies of a “higher force”, the precursor of AI and algorithm obedient subjects. This is Goebbels (Hitler’s Propaganda Minister) by a factor of thousand.

The Sheep Will spend Its entire Life fearing the World, only to be eaten by the Shepherd– African Proverb

4) As said above, we are entering the winter flu season. The PCR test cannot make a clear distinction between a common flu and covid-19, since the similarity is so striking. The common flu is known to contain a portion of corona viruses. Therefore, all common flu cases are now conveniently labeled covid, so that the “case” figures can be “sky-rocketed” into fear-dimensions, thereby scaring even more people to death and inciting even more people to run to testing facilities.

Did you know – you surely must know – that the Global North, gradually entering winter, colder seasons, typical the thousands of years-old flu season – miraculously, the Northern Hemisphere, or the (rich) Global North, hardly reports any flu cases? Would you believe, in some countries none. Guess what? – The flu is gone. Non-existent. Evaporated seemingly by covid.

Or, is it perhaps possible that covid has stolen the flu statistics, as flu is being “mistaken” by covid? – You, the People, may be interested in reading this brief analysis in RT “Flu away: Scientists baffled at disappearance of influenza… but is it really gone, or just masked by Covid-19?“

The Deep Dark Evil State’s motive is – let the covid, alias flu-infection-spiral rise rapidly, so as to justify ever more selective lockdowns, civil repressions, border closings, human rights abuses, until countries are again totally locked down, for the “good of the people” — and the economy, what’s left of it, is run into the ground. It’s called asset-grabbing by the rich. Bankruptcies abound, and their assets which haven’t lost in real physical values, only their stock value have been driven down, will be gobbled up by multinationals or multibillionaires for pennies on the dollar.

That’s what’s going on. This may be the last phase, because after this, there is hardly anything left to grab. But the world’s billionaires and world’s Media Moguls – You, the Addressees, are richer by the trillions, at the detriment of the people at large. The International Labor Office (ILO) predicts that by the end 2020 to middle 2021, maybe as many as 2.9 billion people, or half the world’s workforce might be unemployed; no income, no food; death by famine – or by sheer misery, by suicide. Already in non-covid times, 70% of the worldwide workforce, mostly in the Global South, is “informal”, meaning, they live from day to day, odd jobs, sheer survival jobs, short-term contracts, no labor-laws apply, no social safety nets, nothing. Nada. Imagine, what it is like with covid.

That’s the perspective that may lay ahead, if You, the Western Media Moguls, continue this trend set by corrupt governments of following orders from the small inhuman oligarchy, perpetuating the dystopian character of our civilization; and if We, the People, do not catch our inner spark of conscience, uniting with each other to stop our literal extinction.

5) People who die from covid are very few and far in between. More than 90% of them are over 75 or even over 80 and die with co-morbidities, and, as sad as it is, would have most likely died anyway from one of their other health preconditions.

Since they are tested positive, and they die with but not of covid, their death certificate will be issued saying “cause of death: covid-19”. Case in point where this has happened and is still happening – and was divulged by medical doctors – is Italy. And the same in Germany, France and, very much so, in the US, to name just a few.

6) There is nobody ever questioning the official government narrative, repeated by You, the Monster Media, controlling literally the western world, ad absurdum; and there is nobody ever independently checking and investigating these figures, how they are assembled. Nobody. Maybe nobody dares challenging our sacrosanct governments, in which we put so much unjustified trust. Unjustified, because these very governments, about 180 of the 193 UN member governments, were apparently “elected” by “We, The People” and are paid for by us, the people, yet they follow other, “higher” interests than standing up for the rights of the people they were chosen to defend.

One day, we can but hope, there will be a Nuremberg-like Tribunal bringing real justice to these perpetrators of genocidal crimes against humanity. And the same justice is to apply to You, Media Moguls, and not least to the well remunerated coopted scientists, the so-called Task Forces, who support the collective lies of these governments with purposely false science.

It is clear that higher forces are dictating this narrative, this fear-indoctrination – so that people are scared everyday more from an invisible enemy. They are screaming for the vaccine to come – can’t wait. There is no doubt, that you the media, are fulfilling a well-defined, and well-remunerated job; that you, Media Moguls, know what the truth is, but you are corrupted by money and by power – as, sadly, much of our world has succumbed to the God of Money and Power, leaving ethics and integrity by the way side.

It is also clear that there is a different, higher agenda behind this all. Worldwide.

Imagine, the coincidence, on 18 October 2019, the Bill Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, sponsor Event 201 in NYC, simulating a pandemic, called SARS-2-Cov, later renamed by WHO as covid-19.

In January 2020 in Davos, the WEF decides in the presence of the Director General of WHO, that this coming “covid-disease” must be declared a “pandemic” – a decision with which Dr. Tedros, DG WHO, complied, declaring on 11 March 2020 Covid-19 a “pandemic”, when there were worldwide only a total of 4970 confirmed cases, and 313 deaths – WHO Situation Report.

On exactly mid-March 2020, all 193 UN member nations declare a general lockdown (with just a few exceptions, Belarus, Sweden, and maybe one or two others). What a coincidence, an invisible enemy strikes simultaneously the entire world, never happened before in human history. But we are moving into strange times into, yes, a totally dystopian world.

Imagine, all government authorities would stop testing tomorrow, at once – covid would be gone. No more “cases”. We could breathe again and would only be bothered by the usual occasional cold and annual common flu, the death-rate of which, by the way, is far higher than that of covid. But no confinement, no masks, no social distancing – no division of friends and families for the sake of domination of many by a few. And no more immune system debilitating fear!

It’s never too late. You, Media Moguls, bought scientists, may change course any time, join your truth-seeking brothers and sisters of the scientific and medical profession, who already escaped the Matrix, by the thousands, in Germany, Belgium, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the US of A – and every day more – to join the People, telling them the truth, bringing them hope, killing fear – killing the peoples’ biggest enemy there is, FEAR.

*

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a water resources and environmental specialist. He worked for over 30 years with the World Bank and the World Health Organization around the world in the fields of environment and water. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals such as Global Research; ICH; New Eastern Outlook (NEO) and more. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! – Essays from the Resistance. He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.