Boycott the Vaccination Program: The FDA-approved Drug Ivermectin Inhibits the Replication of SARS-CoV-2 but Nobody Talks About It

Peruvian Doctors for the Truth have issued a short video, explaining the enormous risks of the three different types of vaccines currently on the market in Peru, two of them are genetically engineered in one way or another and will affect the human DNA. Humans would become “transhumans”, like genetically modified corn, soja, cotton – and more.

The breaking part of this news is that there is yet another medication, called IVERMECTIN, that has been FDA-approved and already successfully applied in Southern Peru, in Argentina and elsewhere. See this.

Ivermectin, a medication known for over 60 years, has been applied successfully for many infectious diseases – including river-blindness, throughout Africa. It was highly recommended by WHO, at a time when WHO still had a human touch.

The third vaccine would be recreating a weaker version of the virus in your body. The more traditional type of vaccine. But none of them has been seriously tested.

The trans-genetic ones have not even been animal-tested. And the few voluntary tests that were carried out in particular with the Moderna vaccine have left disastrous results. While none of the 40 robust volunteers died, all of them had serious side effects, serious health problems and had to be hospitalized – and the long-term consequences are not known. How they turn around now, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca, claiming up to 95% efficiency. What a joke!!! Never tested – and lying to the people, so they will buy into the fraud.

The long-term consequences of any of these vaccines are not known, will not be known for a long time. And nobody can sue any of the pharma companies, they are “immune” under the 1986 Supreme Court ratified National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa- 1 to 300aa-34).

Pharma companies can never be sued for any damage their vaccines cause.

One of the long-term effects of covid-19 vaccines, may be reduced virility for men and infertility for women. This fits the Bill Gates, Rockefeller et al eugenics agenda (Bill Gates TedTalk in 2010 – “Innovating to Zero”). Provides an early flavor of what the Gates and Co. clan have in mind for humanity.

With support of WHO, Bill Gates initiated in 2010 and 2014 in Kenya a tetanus toxoid (TT) vaccination program:

In 1993, WHO announced a “birth-control vaccine” for “family planning”. Published research shows that by 1976 WHO researchers had conjugated tetanus toxoid (TT) with human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) producing a “birth-control” vaccine. Conjugating TT with hCG causes pregnancy hormones to be attacked by the immune system. Expected results are abortions in females already pregnant and/or infertility in recipients not yet impregnated. Repeated inoculations prolong infertility. Currently WHO researchers are working on more potent anti-fertility vaccines using recombinant DNA. WHO publications show a long-range purpose to reduce population growth in unstable “less developed countries”. By November 1993 Catholic publications appeared saying an abortifacient vaccine was being used as a tetanus prophylactic. In November 2014, the Catholic Church asserted that such a program was underway in Kenya. Three independent Nairobi accredited biochemistry laboratories tested samples from vials of the WHO tetanus vaccine being used in March 2014 and found hCG where none should be present. In October 2014, 6 additional vials were obtained by Catholic doctors and were tested in 6 accredited laboratories. Again, hCG was found in half the samples. Subsequently, Nairobi’s AgriQ Quest laboratory, in two sets of analyses, again found hCG in the same vaccine vials that tested positive earlier but found no hCG in 52 samples alleged by the WHO to be vials of the vaccine used in the Kenya campaign 40 with the same identifying batch numbers as the vials that tested positive for hCG. Given that hCG was found in at least half the WHO vaccine samples known by the doctors involved in administering the vaccines to have been used in Kenya, our opinion is that the Kenya “anti-tetanus” campaign was reasonably called into question by the Kenya Catholic Doctors Association as a front for population growth reduction.

The Kenyan Government sued WHO – which is immune for lawsuits, but had to officially apologize.

Since Bill Gates and his Foundation are behind this obsessive vaxxer craze, and they are supported by the very institution – a UN organization- imagine!!! – WHO – for which Bill Gates is one of the biggest single funders, it is not unlikely that Covid vaccines may contain similar sterilization components – the effect of which may not be seen immediately – but only over time, and especially, the weakened virility and fertility may be passed on genetically to future generations.

*

Back to the three vaccines the medical doctor of Peru’s Doctors for the Truth mentions. The vaccine based on replication of a weaker virus version – has not been tested either. The Tuberculosis vaccine – a similar type – was tested for 17 years before it was applied large-scale. The next-in-line for SARS was tested during 5 ½ years.

We are talking about enormous risks – and with the fear – the extreme fear instilled in people – it is likely that there will be long lines when the vaccines become available – and people think after being inoculated with one of them, they will be home free and life will go back to “normal”.

It will not. Be aware. Life will not go back to normal.

Only our fierce resistance may eventually bring a return to something similar to what we once knew as normal. But it will be a new “normal” made by the people, for the people; and NOT by an ultra-rich elite – of which the 193 UN member governments and their respective parliaments were coopted as being part – bought, coerced, bribed. Not a “new normal”, as proposed by the World Economic Forum (WEF) – The Great Reset (Klaus Schwab – July 2020), or the IMF, The Great Transformation.

This is just the beginning. If you let yourself be inoculated by these treacherous politicians – like Boris Johnson – who orders vaccination to start next week, i.e. in the week beginning on 7 December 2020 – with a vaccine that has not been tested, you may be in for nefarious surprises.

People, victims of the British warp-speed vaccination program, have no idea what is being jabbed into their bodies. This man, PM of the UK – is inhuman. The harm he may inflict on the British population is criminal. BoJo, one who serves a higher order, but for nothing does he serve the people of the country that he had been chosen to serve, the people who pay his salary. If so far, the vaccination is not forced or compulsory, it is nevertheless heavily encouraged with fear propaganda.

The solution? – First, No Fear; second: Civil disobedience. Boycott he vaccination program, demand being treated by alternatives, like Ivermectin – and there are many others – many of which are banned by governments. They were forced to ban them, by the very higher “orders” that are in bed with the pharma industry, for profit greed – trillions of dollars – to be made by the vaccine campains.

Say no to vaccination en masse, and count on herd immunity which is the logical next phase – and no vaccine is needed. Do not get bogged-down in fear.

Stand up for your rights. Fear is killing your self-esteem.

Your civil and human rights cannot, I repeat, CANNOT, be obliterated as the reigning 193 UN member governments are intent of doing. See also The Secret Agenda of the World Bank and the IMF.

Unfortunately, there is hardly a government left that is not coopted, coerced or bought by these so-called higher and darker forces, these forces that might very much be related to what people like Joe Biden and Barak Obama refer to when they warn repeatedly – like a ritual – We are facing a Very Dark Winter.

No constitution in the world gives them the right to eviscerate your civil and human rights. Do not follow the mainstream media – look for alternative information – and when you see that such information suddenly disappears from the internet, from youtube, or is being “fact-checked”, you know that you are on the right track.

There has never in recent history been a time of more censoring of more “fake news” planted by the very mainstream media.

Be aware.

Be self-assured.

Do not give in to Fear.

*

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a water resources and environmental specialist. He worked for over 30 years with the World Bank and the World Health Organization around the world in the fields of environment and water. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals such as Global Research; ICH; New Eastern Outlook (NEO) and more. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed – fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe.

Peter is also co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020). He is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization.

